Tribeca Festival Sets Milestone 25th Edition for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, will hold its 25th edition from June 3–14, 2026 in New York City. Since its founding, the festival has served as a launchpad for many filmmakers and artists, premiering early works from several notable creators.

This year, the Festival honors its alumni community—including Damien Chazelle (Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, TF ‘09), Wicked director Jon M. Chu (When the Kids Are Away, TF ‘02), Ryan Coogler (Locks, TF ‘09), Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, TF ‘18), the Daniels (Possibilia, TF ‘14), David Gelb (King of Central Park, TF ‘06), Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side, TF ‘07), Domee Shi (Bao, TF ‘18), and many more.

“Twenty-five years ago, we started Tribeca to bring people back downtown following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to bring storytellers and audiences together,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO. “Since then, Tribeca has become a home for bold ideas and powerful voices, a place where culture is shaped and new forms of storytelling are discovered. Our 25th Festival will honor where we’ve been and boldly look ahead.”

“As we celebrate 25 years of Tribeca, I’m reminded of why we started it in the first place: to support artists and bring people together through stories,” said Robert De Niro, Tribeca Co-Founder. “It’s been incredible to see how the Festival has grown and evolved, and I couldn’t be prouder of what it has become. This anniversary is about celebrating the artists, audiences, and New York City itself.”

To mark the anniversary, the Festival is offering more opportunities to premiere work across its TV, NOW, and Podcast categories. Tribeca TV will now serve as the home for all episodic storytelling, inviting submissions from both independent voices and major studios.

Tribeca NOW, first launched in 2014 as “New Online Work,” returns to its roots with an open call for social media creators and online storytellers. The category builds on the momentum of Tribeca’s UpNext Creators program, which over the past two years has spotlighted rising talent—including inaugural UpNext Creator and TF ‘24 alum Veronika Slowikowska, who was recently tapped as a cast member for the upcoming season of SNL.

Tribeca Podcasts—now entering its sixth year—continues to welcome audio storytellers from around the globe, expanding to include audiovisual podcast submissions and a new out-of-competition category. Submission deadlines are available below, and full details on rules, regulations, and eligibility are available here.

Submissions Deadlines for the 2026 Festival

Features and TV: October 22, 2025 (early), November 19, 2025 (official), December 17, 2025 (extended)

Shorts: October 29, 2025 (early), December 3, 2025 (official), February 4, 2026 (extended)

NOW: October 29, 2025 (early), December 18, 2025 (official), February 5, 2026 (extended) ,

Games: October 29, 2025 (early), January 14, 2025 (official), February 11, 2026 (extended)

Podcasts: December 3, 2025 (early), January 14, 2026 (official), February 11, 2026 (extended)

Works in Progress: March 4, 2026 (official) *Submissions for the Works in Progress category open February 4.

Tribeca X: November 12, 2025 (early), January 13, 2026 (official), February 25, 2026 (extended)