Treehouse Shakers' Immersive SAIL AWAY Docks at Flushing Town Hall This July

Flushing Town Hall will welcome young audiences and their grown-ups for a joyful, sensory-rich adventure when Treehouse Shakers to present Sail Away on Saturday, July 12 at 10:30 AM.

The interactive play, designed specifically for toddlers aged 18–24 months, invites families to enjoy a theatrical “day at the beach” filled with flying seagulls, peek-a-boo sea creatures, toy boats, live music, and more.

Created and directed by Treehouse Shakers’ Artistic Director Mara McEwin, Sail Away transforms the stage into a gentle, immersive environment where toddlers can sing, dance, and play alongside the performers. Following the performance, audiences are invited to continue the experience with a Sail Away Workshop at 11:30 AM, led by McEwin, featuring stick puppet-making, storytelling, nursery rhymes, and sailing-themed songs.

“Sail Away is perfect for your toddler's first theatrical experience,” says Gabrielle M. Hamilton, Director of Education & Public Programs at Flushing Town Hall. “Sail away from screens and summer heat to Flushing Town Hall, and the child in you might be surprised at how much fun you're having too!”

“Sail Away” is the newest addition to Treehouse Shakers’ acclaimed catalog of work for young children. Now in its 28th season, the company is known for pioneering original dance-plays for young audiences, including Flutter (for ages 6–18 months) and Hatched (for ages 0–6), both of which continue to tour nationally.

Tickets for Sail Away are $15 for adults, $12 for members, and $8 for children. Workshop tickets are $5 per participant and free for children under 12 months.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents.

