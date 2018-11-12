Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 11/11-11/12/2018

1) Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49

by Contests - Broadway - November 12, 2018 After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, HARVEY FIERSTEIN's TORCH SONG has returned to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award®-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner MICHAEL URIE ('Younger,' 'Ugly Betty,' Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award® and Tony winner MERCEDES RUEHL (The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee MOISES KAUFMAN (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife). (more...)