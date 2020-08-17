Top 10 Tunes with Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed shares with us her favorite tunes of quarantine!
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Courtney Reed! You might know Courtney as Princess Jasmine in the original Broadway cast of Aladdin!
Listen to Courtney's playlist below!
1. "Mamacita" by Black Eyed Peas
Because the beat is SICK and WHO KNEW Black Eyed Peas was still doing their thang?? I dare you NOT to dance when you play this.
2. "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa
This may be the most cliche option but seriously. I will never get over this song. It's just so good. It might even be my quarantine anthem.
3. "Nobody" by Martin Jensen & James Arthur
Well I have yet to dislike any James Arthur song. Play this and your life will be better for it.
4. "Restless" by Sam Fischer
Never heard a better produced song. Every element is right. ISSA BOP HENNNEYYY!
5. "Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat
Do I even need to explain? It's all in the title.
6. "Don't Leave Me Lonely" by Mark Ronson feat. YEBBA
Ok so Adam J. Levy introduced me to YEBBA and I am now OBSESSED! This is my fav song of hers. Sing along. It's impossible not to.
7. "This City" by Sam Fischer
Just makes me miss the city, in a good way.
8. "Better Luck Next Time" by Kelsea Ballerini
Other than this being the literal best song...add this to every breakup mixed tape ;)- The lyrics are fire.
9. "Games" by Lennon Stella
Honestly I'd put this entire album on here. May have listened to this album with Adam J. Levy about 96,000 times in 3 months. This is my fav from the album. Here's a sneak peak and why "You like games... way more than you like me.....You like games and I don't wanna play no longer...game over." Drops mic.
10. "Julianna Calm Down" by The Chicks
Saved the best for last. NEED I SAY MORE?? The Dixie Chicks are making a comeback w/ some fierceness! My dearest Tony Gonzalez sent this to me and then Adam J. Levy and I proceeded to play it on repeat the entire day and all the days after. It should be all of our anthems for quarantine. We just gotta take a breath and CALM DOWN! We will get through this. When this is over we will be stronger than ever. Wear your masks and "just put on your best shoes and strut the (bleep) along like you've got nothin to lose."
