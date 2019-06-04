2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Tonys Talk: Benjamin Walker Talks Tackling a Classic in ALL MY SONS

Jun. 4, 2019  

He has already captivated Broadway audiences as Andrew Jackson and Patrick Bateman. This season, Benjamin Walker leaves his bloody onstage past behind him to tackle a classic Arthur Miller role. Walker has just earned a Tony nomination for the conflicted offspring of Annette Bening and Tracy Letts in All My Sons.

The play is kind of a trap, because the first scene is so comfortable. It feels like you're in a backyard in the midwest and everything is gonna be fine... and then very quickly it's not. -Benjamin Walker

Benjamin recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about what drew him to the role, how he gets through such heavy material eight times a week, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!

Tonys Talk: Benjamin Walker Talks Tackling a Classic in ALL MY SONS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Tonys Talk: Benjamin Walker Talks Tackling a Classic in ALL MY SONS
  • BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Explains How He Brought the Bloody Tale of GARY to Life on Broadway
  • Tonys Talk: Mary Testa & Daniel Fish Have Got a Beautiful Feelin' About the Tony Awards!
  • Tonys Talk: Beth Leavel Opens Up About How She Found THE PROM's Dee Dee Allen
  • Tonys Talk: Robin de Jesus Looks Back on THE BOYS IN THE BAND
  • Tonys Talk: Ephraim Sykes Ain't Too Proud to Beg for a Tony Award!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup