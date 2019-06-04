Tonys Talk: Benjamin Walker Talks Tackling a Classic in ALL MY SONS

He has already captivated Broadway audiences as Andrew Jackson and Patrick Bateman. This season, Benjamin Walker leaves his bloody onstage past behind him to tackle a classic Arthur Miller role. Walker has just earned a Tony nomination for the conflicted offspring of Annette Bening and Tracy Letts in All My Sons.

The play is kind of a trap, because the first scene is so comfortable. It feels like you're in a backyard in the midwest and everything is gonna be fine... and then very quickly it's not. -Benjamin Walker

Benjamin recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about what drew him to the role, how he gets through such heavy material eight times a week, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





