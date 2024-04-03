Video: We're Falling In Love with THE NOTEBOOK's John Cardoza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four years after making his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Jagged Little Pill, John Cardoza is back on Broadway. This time he's the leading man... or rather, one of three.

John plays the youngest of three Noahs in Broadway's most romantic new musical, The Notebook, which celebrated its opening night just last month at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

"You get so close to a piece when you are working on it like this. When you feel so much passion for it, it's scary to release it to the world! You hope that it's received in the same way. For some people it will be and for some it won't be and that's ok," he recently explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To see audiences responding has been really reaffirming and it gets me excited to do the show every night."

In The Notebook, Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

"I understand why [The Notebook] is such a hit. At its core, it's these two people living very normal, unextraordinary lives, and the only reason it becomes extraordinary is because they've decided that it is," said John. "It's a reminder that all lives can be extraordinary if we feel them on that deepest level."

In this video, watch as John chats more about his new role, his incredible costars, and so much more!