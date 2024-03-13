Video: Des McAnuff Is Back for Seconds with THE WHO'S TOMMY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 1993, Broadway was shook by a deaf, dumb and blind kid named Tommy. Now 31 years later, Des McAnuff, who won his second Tony Award for his direction of the original production, is bringing The Who's Tommy back to Broadway.

"I think [doing this show again] was a risk. Someone told me years ago when I was young to not compete with yourself. That was actually really good advice," Des joked to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's much easier to compete with someone else! We knew that we were taking a chance."

The show returns to Broadway following a much buzzed-about run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

"I think the thing that makes me really proud is that [audiences] have the same kind of emotional reaction to it that you would have to a great play. It's not simply sitting back and being wowed by rock and roll. What seems to be happening is that people engage in the story... and even shed tears!"

watch as Des chats more about what audiences can expect from the exciting new revival.