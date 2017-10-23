Judith Light, Roberta Colindrez to Star in Indie Drama MS. WHITE LIGHT

Variety reports that Tony winner Judith Light will join Roberta Colindrez (FUN HOME), Zachary Spicer, Carson Meyer, and John Ortiz in the upcoming indie drama MS. WHITE LIGHT. Paul Shoulberg will helm the film from his own script, with shooting to get underway this Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.



Ortiz and Colindrez portray a father-daughter team who run Cordova Mortality Solutions, counseling terminally ill clients. Light will take on the titular role of a "sharp-tongued free spirit who has no time for her own mortality."



Light currently stars in Amazon's TRANSPARENT, for which she was nominated for a supporting actress Emmy Award this year. She has earned TONY AWARDS for her performances in THE ASSEMBLED PARTIES and OTHER DESERT CITIES. She was also nominated for a 2011 Tony Award for her work in LOMBARDI.

ROBERTA COLINDREZ made her Broadway debut in the role of Joan in the Tony winning musical FUN HOME. She recently starred in the Public Theater's revival of HAMLET.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles