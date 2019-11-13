Tony Winner Ali Stroker Included on Time's 100 Next List

Time has just released its 2019 100 Next list, consisting of artists, leaders, advocates, innovators and phenoms on the rise. Included in this year's list is 2019 Tony winner and star of Oklahoma!, Ali Stroker.

Of Ali, Kristin Chenoweth writes: "Ali's success tells us that the rules have changed. That through hard work, training and fearlessness, future Broadway actors and actresses with disabilities can also take center stage. And while there is no doubt she has inspired her community, she has inspired me as well."

Click here to view the full list.

Ali made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a fi­nalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee". Other TV: "Ten Days in the Val­ley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You