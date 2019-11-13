Tony Winner Ali Stroker Included on Time's 100 Next List
Time has just released its 2019 100 Next list, consisting of artists, leaders, advocates, innovators and phenoms on the rise. Included in this year's list is 2019 Tony winner and star of Oklahoma!, Ali Stroker.
Of Ali, Kristin Chenoweth writes: "Ali's success tells us that the rules have changed. That through hard work, training and fearlessness, future Broadway actors and actresses with disabilities can also take center stage. And while there is no doubt she has inspired her community, she has inspired me as well."
Click here to view the full list.
Ali made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee". Other TV: "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and... (read more)