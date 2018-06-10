Tony Talk: Best Scenic Design of a Musical, David Zinn

David Zinn has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL.

Zinn's recent Broadway work includes costumes for A Doll's House Part 2 (Tony nomination), set design for Present Laughter and The Humans (Tony award), and sets and costume for Amelie, Fun Home (Tony nomination) and The Last Ship. Other shows include Airline Highway (Tony nomination), Rocky, Other Desert Cities, Good People, In the Next Room... (Tony nomination) and Xanadu. Recent Off-Broadway includes set design for Hamlet (Public Theater), costume design for Othello (NYTW), and set and costume designs for The Flick, and Circle Mirror Transformation, and Dogfight. Also Shakespeare in the Park, Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature, Roundabout, Elevator Repair Service and Target Margin. Around the country his work as been seen at Steppenwolf, Center Theatre Group, ART, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Yale Rep, Guthrie Theater, Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Los Angeles Opera and San Francisco Opera.

We're in the winners room with Zinn below!

Related Articles