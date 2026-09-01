Listen: Alex Newell Releases New Single 'Tell Me Why'

Tony Award winner and Grammy-nominated performer Alex Newell has collaborated with independent house music producer and DJ Cole Dow Jones on the new single, "Tell Me Why." The track, which landed on all major streaming platforms on Friday, August 28, 2026, includes a radio-ready Original Version and a high-energy Club Version.

Driven by classic early 2010s dance references-drawing inspiration from Frankie Knuckles, Calvin Harris, and Duke Dumont - "Tell Me Why" is the result of a rigorous year-long creative journey. Guided by veteran A&R executive Hosh Gureli, the track brings together a lineup of industry collaborators. The production was brought to completion in London with mixing and mastering engineer Sam Wills at Wired Masters UK.

"Tell Me Why" (Original Version & Club Version) is available now to stream and download across all global digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Beatport. Listen below!

Alex Newell - Tell Me Why" width="356">

About Cole Dow Jones

Cole Dow Jones is an American house music producer, DJ, and label head from New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for weaving classic 2010s house grooves with sleek, modern dance production, his catalog focuses on driving rhythms, rich vocal arrangements, and pure club authenticity.

About Alex Newell

Alex Newell is a Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. Best known for their groundbreaking, show-stopping performance as Lulu in Broadway's Shucked and their fan-favorite role as Unique Adams on Fox's hit series Glee, Newell continues to be one of the most powerful and celebrated vocal forces in contemporary music and theater.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming