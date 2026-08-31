Video: Watch Lissa deGuzman Perform 'All That Jazz' as Velma Kelly in CHICAGO

Lissa deGuzman has officially stepped into the spotlight as Velma Kelly in Broadway's Chicago! Watch deGuzman perform the show's iconic opening number, “All That Jazz,” in a new video.

DeGuzman began performances as Velma Kelly on Monday, August 31 at the Ambassador Theatre. She previously appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, after appearing in the national touring companies of both productions. She made her Broadway debut as the alternate for Ann Darrow in King Kong.

Most recently, deGuzman starred as Cassie in A Chorus Line with Theatre Group Asia. Her additional credits include productions at The Muny, Drury Lane Theatre, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Cape Playhouse and Starlight Theatre. She has also toured internationally as a vocalist with Disney and performed at Carnegie Hall.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amid the decadence of the 1920s, the musical follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to leave her. Desperate to avoid conviction, Roxie hires slick criminal lawyer Billy Flynn, who transforms her case into a media sensation as she competes for the spotlight with fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

The Broadway revival is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and won six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming