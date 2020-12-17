Tony Nominee Jeremy O. Harris Launches Gender-Neutral Fashion Line

Jeremy O. Harris has already taken over Broadway. Now he's making his mark in the fashion industry. According to Vogue, the playwright is launching a 20-piece, gender-neutral collection with SSENSE.

He told Vogue: "I got the idea from my love of the movie Phantom Thread. I love the idea of someone putting hidden messages inside of clothing, so I wanted it to be sometimes explicit, and sometimes a surprise to the wearer. In some pieces, like the sweatsuits, it's sort of the main event, but some of the more revealing or vulnerable lines are hidden in the waistband of the skirt or the lining of the pocket, that you only discover when you put your hand inside."

Jeremy O. Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His play Slave Play, which closed on Broadway earlier this year, was nominated for a record-breaking twelve Tony Awards.

Slave Play was a New York Times Critic's Pick, winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences. His other plays include: Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of the Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.