Tony, Grammy, And Pulitzer Prize Award-Winning Composer Tom Kitt Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below For Encore Performance

Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, Tom Kitt, will present two special encore performances of his new solo concert, Reflections, on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 26, at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th St), returning to the venue after a sold-out performance of the same show in May 2022. Kitt will be at the piano performing original songs from his musicals including NEXT TO NORMAL, IF/THEN, and SUPERHERO, along with songs from his new album "Reflect." The audience will also get to hear brand new material, including songs from his upcoming musical Almost Famous, along with some surprises.

"As someone who very rarely gets to sing my own songs, performing my first solo show last May was such a thrill," Kitt said. "I'm so touched that audiences enjoyed it as much as I did, and that the wonderful team at Feinstein's/54 Below has invited me back again."

Tickets begin at $35 dollars; to purchase, please click here.

Tom Kitt is a Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer, arranger, orchestrator, and music supervisor whose work courses through film, television, theater, recordings, and beyond. He is the composer of Next to Normal (2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama; two Tony® Awards); If/Then (Tony nomination); Flying Over Sunset; The Visitor; High Fidelity; Bring It On, The Musical (with co-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda); Superhero; Disney's Freaky Friday (Stage Production and Original Disney Channel Movie Musical); Dave and The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, and Cymbeline (The Public's NYSF), along with the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of Almost Famous. As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, credits include Jagged Little Pill (Grammy Award, Tony Nomination), The SpongeBob Musical (Tony Nomination), Head Over Heels, Grease Live!, "Rise" (NBC); the Pitch Perfect franchise; and American Idiot. His work with Green Day also includes additional arrangements for their albums 21st Century Breakdown and the trilogy, ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré! Tom received an Emmy Award as co-writer (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) for the 2013 Tony Awards opening number, "Bigger." He is a founding member of Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and NYCNext, with whom he co-produced the Award-winning "New York State of Mind" music video. His debut album, Reflect, which features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway biggest stars was released in 2021 on Sony Music Masterwork. @tomkittmusic

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

