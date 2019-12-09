Tony Goldwyn To Join THE INHERITANCE On Broadway For A Limited Engagement

It was announced today that Tony Goldwyn (ABC's "Scandal," Broadway's Network) will join the company of Matthew Lopez' The Inheritance, for a four month limited engagement beginning performances Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Goldwyn will take over the role of "Henry Wilcox" from John Benjamin Hickey during Hickey's scheduled leave of absence to direct the Broadway-bound production of Plaza Suite.

Tony Goldwyn appeared on Broadway last season in Ivo Van Hove's production of "Network," opposite Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. His other Broadway credits include Promises, Promises and Holiday. His Off-Broadway credits include The Water's Edge (Second Stage), The Dying Gaul (Vineyard), Spike Heels (Second Stage), The Sum of Us (Cherry Lane - Obie Award), and Digby (MTC). Regionally he has appeared at the Mark Taper Forum, Long Wharf and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

His many TV roles include his seven-season run as 'President Fitzgerald Grant' in Shonda Rhimes' series "Scandal," "Chambers" (Netflix, opposite Uma Thurman), "The Good Wife," "Dexter," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Without A Trace," "The L Word," the HBO Mini-Series "From The Earth To The Moon," "Frasier," "Murphy Brown," and "Designing Women." He also co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed series, "The Divide," for AMC Studios.

His many film credits include Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House, The Belko Experiment, Divergent, Insurgent, Ghost, The Pelican Brief, Kiss The Girls, Oliver Stone's Nixon, The Substance of Fire, The Last Samurai, and the remake of Wes Craven's classic The Last House on the Left. Goldwyn made an auspicious feature film directorial debut with A Walk on the Moon starring Diane Lane and Viggo Mortensen. Further feature directing credits include The Last Kiss, for which Goldwyn received Best Director from the Boston Film Festival, and the romantic comedy Someone Like You. His last effort, Conviction, starring Hilary Swank and Sam Rockwell, which Goldwyn also produced, earned Swank a SAG Award nomination, won Best Film at the Boston Film Festival and was awarded a Freedom of Expression honor from the National Board of Review. Goldwyn serves as an Ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer and a board member for the humanitarian relief organization Americares. Additionally, he is a Trustee for Second Stage Theater, sits on the MPTF Foundation Board of Governors as well as the Board of Trustees at the Innocence Project.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

THE INHERITANCE is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

The Broadway cast also features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria, as well as understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Paul Hilton is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

Tickets for The Inheritance are available by calling 212-239-6200 or by visiting Telecharge.com. The Inheritance is performed at the Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street). For more information please visit TheInheritancePlay.com.





