Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for EVERY BRILLIANT THING and More

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The Tony Awards Administration Committee met this week to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the third time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 7, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT). Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The productions discussed today were: Every Brilliant Thing, Giant, and Dog Day Afternoon.

The committee made the following determinations:

Every Brilliant Thing will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe will be considered eligible as authors.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their role in Dog Day Afternoon.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits. Catch up on the first round and second round rulings.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman will produce this year’s show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will also serve as Co-Showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will Co-Executive Produce, with Menton also serving as Head of Talent.

Pre-sale tickets are available now exclusively to eligible Capital One Mastercard ticketholders on Ticketmaster**, and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 15.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.