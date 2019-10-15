Tituss Burgess and Alice Ripley Join The 12th Annual 'Living For Today' Concert

LIVING FOR TODAY will present a benefit concert entitled Living for Today: "Put on a Happy Face", on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) beginning at 7PM. The concert is produced and directed by David Alpert (If/Then, The Apple Boys) with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight). Tickets are priced $15 and $25; with a select amount of $100 VIP seats which includes an after-show champagne toast with the company. Tickets are available at www.joespub.com. The concert will feature a live band and Broadway stars performing their favorite showtunes, all chosen to make us smile.

This year's lineup includes: Emmy-Award nominee Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock," The Little Mermaid), Tony-Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago), Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson ("The Greatest Showman," Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Nic Rouleau (Hello Dolly, The Book of Mormon), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Be More Chill), Jelani Remy (Ain't too Proud, The Lion King), with Cathy Ang (KPOP), Jillian Jameson (The Sound of Music) and Paige Sommerer, and more to be announced. The band includes Jason Wetzel, Gregg Monteith, and Kris Rogers.

LIVING FOR TODAY raises money for Gilana's Fund, which provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other, and ourselves. The annual concert series, which serves as a platform to announce the annual recipients of Gilana's Fund, was created in 2008 just a year after the loss of Gilana Alpert at the age of 26, by her brother David, a director in NYC, and has helped raise nearly $100,000. Over the past eleven concerts, LIVING FOR TODAY has welcomed such stars as Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, Tituss Burgess, Jim Dale, Alice Ripley, LaChanze, Kate Mulgrew, Lena Hall, Stephen Spinnela, Bebe Neuwirth, Candice Bergen and many more incredible performers.

Gilana's Fund has benefited over thirty deserving non-profit organizations nationwide. The 2019 Gilana's Fund Grant Recipients include the ACLU, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, The National Women's Law Center, and HIAS.

Please visit the Gilana's Fund website at www.gilanasfund.org.





