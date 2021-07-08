Theater Jobs - 7/8 - Technical Director, Box Office Manager, Company Manager, Sales, Facilities & More...

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/8/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Manager

DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER Broadway in Hollywood, the premiere presenter of Broadway theatre and live entertainment in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres, seeks a Digital Marketing Manager to join our marketing team, primarily to manage our digital marketing platforms including website, email, social media, and more. Position reports to the Director of Marketing and works with the team to develop digital marketing strategies, monitor digital assets, execute, evaluate and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director at American Repertory Theater

The American Repertory Theater ("A.R.T.") at Harvard University seeks an Executive Director who will provide transformational strategic, organizational, administrative, fundraising, and financial leadership for the organization. The Executive Director will work in partnership with A.R.T.'s Artistic Director to identify and realize a shared vision for the future of one of America's leading non-profit professional theaters. It is A.R.T.'s intention to identify and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Master Carpenter

Master Carpenter - George Street Playhouse, an Active LORT C theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks experienced Master Carpenter to assist the Technical Director and Scene Shop in preparation and execution of their 5 main stage shows and educational touring company season. Major responsibilities include carpentry (including finish and trim), welding and metalwork, rigging, translating drawings, tool maintenance, and supply inventory. In addition to experience in these responsibilities, cand... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director - George Street Playhouse, an Active LORT C theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks experienced Assistant Technical Director to assist the Technical Director and Scene Shop in preparation and execution of their 5 main stage shows and educational touring company season. Major responsibilities include drafting, carpentry, welding and metalwork, rigging, automation, tool maintenance, and supply inventory. In addition to experience in these responsibilities, candidat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager - George Street Playhouse, an Active LORT theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced Assistant Costume Shop Manager to assist the Costume Shop Manager in running the costume shop for their 5 show mainstage and 2 show educational touring company season. Main responsibilities include: working on the shop floor in the areas of stitching, cutting, draping, altering, dying, and craftwork; assisting with fittings, shopping and assisting wardrobe with hair ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Management Associate

JOB DESCRIPTION GENERAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE Broadway in Hollywood, which presents shows at The Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres, seeks an experienced full-time General Management Associate. POSITION SUMMARY: The GM Associate's primary role is to support and assist the General Management Office in the varied functions performed by the Broadway in Hollywood Management Team including key support for show financial settlements, the Presidents Club and key customer communications. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Ticketing

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of touring Broadway in Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, seeks an experienced Director of Ticketing to oversee all box office and subscription responsibilities for the FAIRWINDS Broadway Across America - Orlando series. Additional responsibilities include the management and training of all ticketing staff, superior customer relations, event coordination with ARCHTICS and sales reporting to management of touring Broadway productions. Th... (more)

Internships - Creative: Carl Kissin

Intern Wanted for independent Improv School Master improviser Carl Kissin performed 4000 shows with the renowned improv troupe Chicago City Limits. He is also a 3-time Manhattan Monologue Slam champion who acted at the Public Theater and in Oliver Stone's movie "Talk Radio." Carl is now teaching independently and wants to build a team. A wide variety of skills are valued for a barter arrangement. Whatever you bring to the table, we can make use of it, teaching you improv and life/business sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HB Studio Facilities Manager

Full-time position (hours 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday) providing ongoing management, maintenance, and technical support for three historic buildings and their grounds in lower Manhattan (Greenwich Village), supporting a multi-generational community of theater artists. Facilities are comprised of studio classrooms, office, theatre performance, public and supporting spaces. Ensure that facilities are clean and orderly throughout the weekly schedule of classes and performances, and that physical ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Carl Kissin

Improv Classes Customized To You Learn improv from Carl Kissin, who performed 4000 shows with the renowned Chicago City Limits troupe. The skills you learn can be used in a business setting, personal relationships, theatrical productions, or simply for fun. Even though most of our scenes elicit laughs, you can also learn to improvise good dramatic work as well. Classes are drop-in, both online and in-person, span all ages, and are personalized to your needs and goals. While there are se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager-Production Manager II

The Koger Center for the Arts, a division of the School of Music with the University of South Carolina is accepting applications for a full-time Stage Manager. The Stage Manager is responsible for the successful production of all events held at the venue and for the staffing, training, and supervision of a P/T production crew. This staff member is also responsible for the general maintenance of the staging area, including but not limited to flooring, lighting, dashers and other items. Minimu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: LEGOLAND New York Entertainers

Are you an aspiring performer? Do you love to put on a show? Show off your skills at LEGOLAND New York Resort!! LEGOLAND is hosting an Entertainment Audition for the following positions! • Stunt and Non Stunt Performer • Meet & Greet Character and Guide Performers • Full and Part Time Year Round in our Hotel • Full and Part time Seasonal in our Park Must be over 16 to qualify. No transportation or housing is provided. We're so excited to meet you on July 17th and 18th between 11am-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Stage Manager

Reports to: Production Manager Compensation: $1,212.00 - $1,752.00 per week THE POSITION The Production Stage Manager (PSM) is an active member of the Production department, with supervisory responsibility for the stage management team and stage management interns and fellows. The PSM serves as the AEA Stage Manager on Guthrie productions as determined by the Director of Production and Production Manager. This position ensures that the stage management requirements for all Guthrie productio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Original Song Submissions - Songs for Summer Lovers

NextStage is currently searching for original songs to produce in our virtual cabaret "Songs for Summer Lovers"! In this cabaret, we are looking to feature all kinds of love songs. Everything from break up to make up songs. Songwriters worldwide are encouraged to submit their work! All selected music will be paired with singers/actors who will perform virtually from their hometowns across the globe. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS 1. Fill out the following application form -> https://forms.gle/9... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sound Designer/Engineer

Downtown Cabaret Theatre (Bridgeport, CT) is seeking submissions for Sound Designers/Operators for our 2021-2022 Season. Strong candidates should have a background in musical theatre and have a proven ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. Responsibilities include: * Mixing and running all audio and microphones for each performance of our Theatre For Young Audiences season (Two performances every Saturday and Sunday afternoon and some weekday matinees. September thr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Master Electrician / Stage Manager (Job Title - Technical Associate)

GENERAL SUMMARY The Den Theatre is looking to hire an associate to run, set up, and design lighting and sound for Den produced shows which include comedy, music, and theatrical productions. The associate will work with the Technical Supervisor and the management team to make sure the technical elements of all productions are completed safely, on time, and on budget. PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES - Running lighting and sound for Den produced shows as needed, specifically live mix... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

The Den Theatre is currently seeking an Audience Service Manager. The position will encompass management of Front of House and Box Office staff. Qualified candidates will have a high level of interest in theatre and customer service experience. The Audience Services Manager is responsible for monitoring interactions between Staff and Patrons, as well as, coordinating Renter's Box Office and Front of House Needs. Desired skills include, but are not limited to: Experience with Audience... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director - 59E59 Theaters

The Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation is a not-for-profit operating foundation which owns and operates 59E59 Theaters, a theater complex containing a 195-seat theater, a 99-seat theater and 40-60 seat flexible theater. 59E59 actively curates use of the theaters by visiting theater companies, occupying each of the three spaces for 50 weeks per year, for about 34 productions per year.

59E59 Theaters seeks a qualified candidate for the role of Technical Director(more)