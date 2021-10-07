This Week's New Job Listings on BWW - 10/7/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/7/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

Department: Sales and Marketing Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a part-time House Manager for our 2021-22 Season. Northern Stage is a LORT D regional theater, producing six mainstage showings a season, and will be producing one education department production between the months of December and early January (2021-22) in the Byrne Theatre. The House Manager is the caretaker of the audience before, during and after public performa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Haunting of Water Street Auditions!

Are you ready to SCREAM?! The Norwalk Conservatory is thrilled to announce its first ever Norwalk Fright Nights! We are looking to cast a few roles in our Haunted Maze called "The Haunting of Water Street" at The SoNo Collection. The maze will take place October 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and Halloween night, the 31! Storyteller (20s-40s) All ethnicities and genders welcome. Our storytellers set the scene. We start our haunted journey with a five minute ghost story told by the storytell... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Voice Dubbing Opportunity

THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY'S ONLY EMMY WINNING LANGUAGE DUBBING CO. IS EXPANDING ITS REMOTE ENGLISH VOICE TEAM October 5 2021 Native English-speaking voice actors, all ages, can add to their resume by becoming a voice talent for films, anime, cartoons, live action series, documentaries and more. If you have an approved recording set-up in your home, why not lend your voice, make some extra cash, expand your horizons, learn a new and very creative way to use your talents and more. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: North Texas Performing Arts - Frisco Program Director

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA's vision is to light the passion of the performing arts for our youth, and ensure all youth have the opportunity for the profound experience of taking the stage and having their voices heard. Responsibilities: 5) RESPONSIBILITIES: You will successfully complete in a professional manner and upon gener... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: United Solo Now Accepting Submissions for Virtual Platform

United Solo the world's largest solo theatre festival, and a current New York Times pick for the fall season, is currently seeking submissions for our virtual streaming platform. United Solo Screen is a revolutionary new platform for artists to stream their performances to audiences around the world. At United Solo, we pride ourselves on supporting solo artists. Selected shows will be presented to the international industry, expand artists' networks, receive media attention through previ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Stage Manager

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is seeking a highly motivated and personable Assistant Stage Manager. This position reports directly to the Production Stage Manager and works closely with the Ailey Crew and Dancers. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive knowledge and background in dance stage management. Start date: ASAP Description: The Assistant Stage Manager for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is responsible for supporting the production and stage management depar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Purchasing/Procurement Specialist

The Purchasing/Procurement Specialist, under the supervision of the Controller, is responsible for all purchasing-related tasks, including, but not limited to, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of materials and services to support operations at Hudson while maintaining competitive costs, quality and delivery of all materials. The Purchasing/Procurement Specialist develops and maintains business relationships with suppliers that guarantee reliable primary and alternative sources of materials to m... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Broadway COVID Safety Team

Seeking attentive customer service-oriented applicants to join our Broadway COVID-19 Safety Team. All applicants must be fully vaccinated for this position AND have Friday and/or Saturday availability. As we welcome audiences back to Broadway, this is the perfect side gig. All applicants should be energetic, comfortable talking to theater-goers and be detail-oriented. As part of a team, you will work together to verify proof of vaccination as guests enter the theatre. This is an outdoor job a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Role Vocalist, Dancer Bruno Mars Tribute Show

Seeking lead vocalist / dancer / entertainer for Bruno Mars tribute show. Long term reliable great voice and entertainer a must... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Young Performer Supervisor

JOB TITLE: Young Performer Supervisor PRODUCTION: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn DATES: 10/26/21 through 1/9/22 POSITION DESIGNATION: Seasonal REPORTING TO: Stage Management and Associate Artistic Director BACKGROUND: Our Mission: Drury Lane Theatre provides top quality productions fueled by creativity, insight, and innovation. We offer the opportunity to encounter contemporary works, embrace the power of traditional productions, and explore boundaries of reimagined classics. Our mission is ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

We are seeking a replacement stage manager for the upcoming live production of the new drama "One Empire, Under God" at The Tank, 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY. We are looking to fill this position ASAP. Rehearsals begin October 11th, and will be held at various Manhattan and Brooklyn locations on weekdays from 6-9pm. Tech rehearsals on November 8, 9 + 10 from 5-10pm + for performances on November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 + 20 from 6-10pm + November 13, 14, 20 + 21 from 1-5pm. Modest stipend of $10... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety Ambassador

Status: Non-Exempt, Part-Time The role of our Covid Safety Ambassador is to ensure the safety and compliance of all patrons returning to the Paper Mill Playhouse. Responsibilities: -Works closely with the Covid Safety Manager on the front lines assisting with the screening of all patrons as they begin to enter the Paper Mill Playhouse -Will cross-check and confirm that all patrons are abiding by the protocols and procedures as aligned with the safe return to the Paper Mill Playhouse whic... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Security and Safety Supervisor

Status: Part-Time/Non-Exempt. Work hours vary according to the event schedule and may include weekends, holidays, and other scheduled work periods as necessary. Reports to: Director of Operations Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking outgoing, service-oriented candidates for our Safety & Security Team. The Safety and Security Supervisor is responsible for the safety and security of employees, guests, artists, as well as access to the stage door during all administrative and production related act... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Ticketing & Sales Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our stage productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, The Golden Girls Show, Friends, alon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Producer / Project Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, and our immersive ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. The Rockefeller Company of New York is the parent company of Rockefeller Productions and Rockefeller Studios. Collectively, they form a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events in domestic and international markets. On the stage, our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Data & Analytics Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our stage productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, The Golden Girls Show, Friends, al... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Teaching Artist

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance seeks a Teaching Artist interested in teaching theater to scholars at Mott Hall Bridges Academy located in Brownsville, Brooklyn. As part of Community Spotlight at Mott Hall, Purelements brings in approximately 12 teaching artists on Tuesday mornings for a 50-minute class period to enrich young scholars through an art form of their choice. Teaching artists work with students, grades 6-8, on long term projects to be presented at the end of the Fall and Spring ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Specialist

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking a Community Engagement Specialist to join its administrative team. About The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Education and Engagement

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking an Associate Director of Education and Engagement to join its leadership team. About The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to eve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER JOB DESCRIPTION/POSTING The 5th Avenue theatre is seeking a Company Manager to join its team About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we cre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with strong attention to detail, ability to juggle tasks, an interest in fundraising, and a sense of curiosity to serve as Development Associate. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Our FY22 operating budget is $4.2M and we seek to grow contributed revenue substantially over the next three years. The Development... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Cultivation Coordinator - Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater's (GLT) Audience Cultivation Coordinator helps ensure our actors play to full houses by generating ticket sales through cultivating relationships with targeted audience segments, businesses, community organizations, and promotional partners. Working with the Director of Marketing and Communications, this position will strategically and creatively engage with new and existing audiences through events, programs, and promotions surrounding our productions to provide extraordina... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

Location: Williamson County Performing Arts Center Position: Operations Manager *As the Operations Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for supervising and maintaining all aspects of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center and grounds. *The successful candidate will be responsible for all details of the theater and facility rental, theater tours, client contracting and coordination. * This position will report directly to the Performing Arts Director. ... (more)