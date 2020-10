This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 10/29/2020

Check out the latest theatre jobs...

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/29/2020.

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Susan Roselle

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers via virtual submissions. Seeking: Non-Equity performers, over the age of 16 ONLY between the heights of 4'11-5'2 and 5'11-6'4. Anyone not in these height ranges need not apply. Theme Park, Cruise Ship, and Children's Theatre credits are a plus. All performers MUST be local to the NY/NJ area and must ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ARTISTIC AND EDUCATION ASSOCIATE

Reporting to the Executive Artistic Director (EAD), the Artistic and Education Associate (A/EA) is a full-time, salaried member of the year-round administrative staff of the theatre. The A/EA oversees the theater's education and outreach programs and serves as their primary administrator and curriculum coordinator. In addition, the A/EA supports Weston Playhouse Theatre's artistic programming, working closely with the Executive Artistic Director on new play and musical development, production s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Human Resources

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a full-time Director of Human Resources. Founded in 1991, Signature celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions by resident playwrights annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing subsidized, affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-desig... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Kitchen Theatre Company 2020-2021 Season Fellowships

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the Fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Entertainment Performers and Specialty Acts

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers Seeking: Non-Equity Specialty performers (jugglers, stiltwalkers, magicians, ect) for roaming entertainment acts. Other specialty acts are welcome to apply as well. Non-Equity performers, over the age of 16 ONLY between the heights of 4'11-5'2 and 5'11-6'4. Anyone not in these height ranges nee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: the Obsidian Theatre Festival

the OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL BLACK STORIES // NEW STAGE Production Description the OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL is seeking Black composers, directors, lyricists, producers and playwrights for its upcoming theatre festival February 2021. DUE DATE November 17, 2020 (applications accepted on a rolling basis) SUBMISSION DETAILS Playwrights: Qualified submissions range from 10-60 minutes in approximate length. Producers and produc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Classes for Writers of Musical Theatre

This fall Amas is offering two 6-week courses to help individuals hone their skills in musical theatre writing: CRAFT OF LIBRETTO WRITING FOR MUSICAL THEATRE Instructor: Lee Summers Date: October 27 - December 1 (Tuesdays 6-8) Student Learning Outcomes: To study, analyze and apply the components of musical theatrical writings. Course Objectives: 1) The student will be introduced to the terminology of musical theatre. 2) The student will study the forms of action as it relates to the p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MONOLOGUES and COLD READING with Karen Kohlhaas of Atlantic Theater Company

Hi Everyone, See below for a checklist of what you will do and learn in the 4 weeks of this class :) There are 2 groups starting next week (Thurs and Sat); these will be the last ones until January 2021. Perfect for grad school prep, agent/manager/casting director meetings; to expand range, keep in shape, explore new writing, and build repertoire. Join us! Karen Kohlhaas MASTER MONOLOGUES Taught by Atlantic director & senior teacher Karen Kohlhaas, author of THE MONOLOGUE AUDITION: A PR... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Winter Wondergram

Calling Outstanding Performers of ALL types for a one-of-a-kind holiday season project: Winter Wondergram! Artists will be PAID. All work can be done from the comfort of your home. Project is a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and two other not-for-profit arts organizations. You name it, we'll consider it! We are open to having actors, singers, instrumentalists, rappers, drag queens, opera singers, dancers, musicians, jugglers, etc. We are specifically seeking people who are exp... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Studios Available

Beautiful, safe, new studios with plexiglass screens and grand pianos in a convenient midtown location. Available for rental. Contact via email if interested!... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Classes

TV, Film, and Commercial shoots have started coming back. Self tape auditions are the new normal. Are you ready? Would you like to sharpen your self tape, audition, and/or script analysis skills? Only a few spots left for each class! Join one of our final in-person classes for this year: Advanced Classes, Wednesdays 6 PM - 8 PM October 28-December 9th Beginner/Intermediate Classes, Saturdays 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM October 31st -December 12th Don't feel ready to walk bac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SEEKING ARTISTS & PERFORMERS FOR REAL ESTATE POSITIONS

Bohemia Realty Group is looking for artists and performers interested in a dual/alternate career in real estate. Over 70% of our agents are working artists that have thriving real estate careers, giving them financial freedom, autonomy, and flexibility of schedule during and in between gigs. Especially seeking those living or with easy access to Upper Manhattan. Join a firm that will support your passion while helping you pay the bills - and find out why Bohemia Realty Group is the hustle of... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Management Intern

Broadway Asia International, an international producing and general management firm, is accepting internship applications from those interested in international theater management and producing and international licensing and touring. BAI creates and manages musicals, immersive theatrical experiences, non-verbal acrobatic shows, and large-scale spectaculars, in addition to booking and licensing tours worldwide including all across Asia and South America. Successful applicants will be organiz... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Children's Birthday Entertainer

Birthday parties are a favorite at the NY Kids Club! With a wide range of birthday party themes, there's something for every child! Our ideal candidate for birthday performer will be full of enthusiasm and will work well with a team, as well as having a love of working with children! As a Birthday Party Associate with NY Kids Club, you will: -Participate in our birthday parties, PJ parties, and other special events -Create high-energy experiences in a creative and thematic setting -Facili... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Teaching Artists

Seeking Teaching Artists! Playhouse on Park seeks teaching artists in the fields of Theatre and Musical Theatre. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply to teach weekly in-person and online classes for Playhouse Theatre Academy to students ages 4-18, as well as after school programming to local elementary students. Teaching artists are responsible for creating their own lesson content and preparing any necessary materials for their classes in coordination with the Director of Education,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: One day musical theatre film shoot looking for performers - Covid Safe

Currently casting for a small musical passion project (digital theatre short of the Mad Ones by Kerrigan and Lowdermilk) in LA and need some performers! A couple rehearsals, one day covid compliant film shoot. 4 pages of material total. We are filming live with all Covid safety protocols. You must be in the Los Angeles greater area as we are filming in person. Unpaid but wonderful team. All performers will be given a copy of the footage for their reel. To audition please send a video of... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Events & Volunteer Coordinator

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW Elm Street Cultural Arts Village ("Elm Street") engages community with relevant art experiences every day. This is achieved through creating vibrancy. Events & Volunteer Coordinator Part Time Position (~25 hours/week) Reports to: Production Manager & Executive Director Job Description: Engage, equip, and empower volunteers (Visionaries) through systems to create remarkable events. JOB OVERVIEW The Events & Volunteer Coordinator (EVC) will maintain aspects of pro... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Virtual Fall Education Classes

This Fall Wheelock Family Theatre is offering 3-week class sessions for all grade levels. These shorter experiences allow students to quickly dive into building skills, learning techniques, and exploring material while offering families the flexibility to join us for one or multiple sessions. A highlight program, for grades 6-8 is our Technical Theatre classes. For grades 1 through 8, we're introducing Multi-Week Radio Play Production classes. These performance based programs allow students ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: The 2020 Vision Playwriting Project

Part playwriting and part devised theatre, this project engages an ensemble of teen actors in developing, rehearsing and sharing a performance piece that tells their story of this unprecedented time. Exploring new works such as Everything Seems Like Maybe and Scenes from Quarantine students will tap into their personal experiences, thoughts, feelings and hopes to craft theatrical moments that are powerful and honest. This performance piece will be uniquely of this time and uniquely their own. T... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Video Auditions Announced for Virtual Venue Theatricals' Christmas Concert

Dates & Info Director: Charity Farrell Choreographer: Katelyn Parish Audition due date: Fri, Oct 30 @ 8pm ET/5pm PT Invited Callback: if needed Cast Announcement: first week of November Rehearsals: first three weeks of November Performances: to stream mid/late December* *actors will not need to be available for performance dates Production Description 'Tis the season! Virtual Venue Theatricals presents a Christmas spectacular unlike any you've seen before. Singers, dancers, act... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Into the Woods

Little Radical Theatrics (Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer) proudly announces auditions (both In-Person and Virtual) for LRT's first production in Orlando, INTO THE WOODS! DIRECTED BY BRYAN JAGER MUSICAL DIRECTION BY CHARLES STEVENS PLEASE READ OUR DETAILED SAFETY PLAN on www.littleradicaltheatrics.com IN PERSON AUDITIONS: MONDAY NOVEMBER 2ND and WEDNESDAY NOVMEBER 4TH 6:30-9 PM at Quest Church 1450 Citrus Oaks Ave Gotha, FL AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. To make an audi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance & Administration

About the International Festival of Arts & Ideas For 25 years, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas has inspired and delighted audiences with an annual program of over 200 performing arts and humanities events each June, at least 80% of which are free. In 2020, the Festival chose innovation and optimism over cancellation, and celebrated its 25th anniversary by producing and presenting three months of rich and diverse virtual programming. Events ranged from world- and nationally-r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: JMG Public Relations

JMG PR is a full-service public relations firm for venture backed startup companies. We're based in New York City and are dedicated to providing you with a unique and fresh approach into the PR world. Just like mission-driven founders, we believe failure is not an option. Our mission is to pave the way through a crowded media landscape so our clients get the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. Our get-it-done attitude means there's no room for rigid structures, archaic PR pr... (more)

