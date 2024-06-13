This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Communications, Education and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/13/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Call for Choreographers: Joffrey Concert Group CMCI 2025

Calling New York City & Tri-State Area Choreographers! The Joffrey Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center present, Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2025. The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. The initiative provides innovative and emerging dancemakers the opportunity to develop their creative voices. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work between 12-17... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

TITLE: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications SUPERVISOR: Director of Marketing and Communications CLASSIFICATION: FT/Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: This position provides essential support to the fast-paced department by spearheading project management of all deliverables related to Ford’s position as a tourist destination, museum, educational institution and working theatre. Serves as institutional writer and editor, ensuring consistent messaging in all communications materials. Ove... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Arts Education

TITLE: Manager of Arts Education SUPERVISOR: Director of Education CLASSIFICATION: FT/Exempt OVERVIEW: Ford’s Theatre Society is hiring a Manager of Arts Education to join its team. The position is full-time and based in Washington, DC. Manager of Arts Education oversees content development, partnerships, programming, logistics, outreach, and evaluation for on-site and online arts- and public speaking-related education programs at Ford’s Theatre, in accordance with priorities develope... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Dubbed “the State theatre of New Jersey”, Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow, bringing over 200,000 tri-state audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals to groundbreaking new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the industry’s highest honor, the Regiona... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Director Wanted

Musical Director for MainStage, YPT, classes, etc... If interested email culturalartsplayhouseli@gmail.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Engagement Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

POSITION TITLE

Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

ABOUT DRAMATISTS GUILD FOUNDATION:

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR – Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS WARDROBE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Wardrobe Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Sound Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT SOUND SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Assistant Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER Start Date: July 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks highly motivated and experienced Facilities Manager for its 5-theatre complex. This role will oversee maintenance of all facilities - 5 major commercial facilities and 16 residential facilities as well as play a major part in the planning for the construction of a new 8-story building. Duties include: • Responsible for the safety & cleanliness of all interior and exterior ar... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr. commensurate upon experience Qualifications: -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collabora... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST

TITLE: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 28, 2024 - August 30, 2024 START: May 28, 2024 END: August 30, 2024 COMPENSATION: $20.00-$23.00; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studio access. HOURS: May 28, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS W... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 2024-2025 Season General Auditions

SEEKING: Non-Equity actors for all roles in Citadel Theatre’s 2024-25 Season. Citadel Theatre is committed to welcoming artists of broadly diverse backgrounds. Actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, ages, and disabilities are strongly encouraged to audition for all roles. CONTRACT: $150 rehearsal stipend; $30/show Citadel Theatre’s 2024-25 Season: The Cottage Sep. 14 – Oct. 13, 2024 1st Rehearsal: Aug. 12, 2024 Written by Sandy Rustin Directed by Jack Hickey Callbacks: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Fade By Tanya Saracho - Director Wanted

Job Description: Sempiterno Entretenimiento is seeking an experienced and passionate Theater Director to lead the production of "Fade" by Tanya Saracho. This production will explore the dynamic and complex themes presented in the play, requiring a director who can bring out the best in our cast and crew. Responsibilities: Interpret and bring to life the script of "Fade" by Tanya Saracho. Lead and manage rehearsals, providing guidance and feedback to actors. Collaborate with the produc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: seeking stage hand that acts, lighting tech, av operator/merch sales

rock horror/supernatural sci fi/paranormal multimedia dance theatre musical with previous off broadway performances seeks 3 people. 1. stage hand that acts as well 1 lighting tech and one slide/dvd/tv/audio operator and during intermission sell merchandise gigs and filming ny ny area and 2 hour radius of ny ny. mostly ny/ct/nj sporadic gigs send resume and for stage hand/actor headshot ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Performers

Awakening Dancer Auditions! Open Calls! Burbank on Thursday, June 13 Flower Street Factory 700 South Flower Street Burbank, CA 91502 Men at 10:00a Ladies at 11:00a Callbacks at 2:00p Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20 The Rock Center for Dance 8210 South Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89123 Men at 10:00a Ladies at 11:00a Callbacks at 2:00p awakening.com Please bring a headshot/resume. Please wear form-fitting clothing that shows off your physique- nothing too baggy. Flat shoe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Master Electrician

Master Electrician – Asolo Rep Sarasota Florida Department – Production Class/Salary – Union IATSE $24.50/ hr. 40-hour guarantee/comp time/ Overtime Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida’s premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern U.S is seeking to fill its Resident Master Electrician Position This is a full-time year-round staff position which requires candidate to be a resident of the community. Department Head responsible for all aspects o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co- Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professiona... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Director

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Casting Director. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has a demonstrated ability to work well with creative team members and actors, who has strong organizing and relationship building skills, who is knowledgeable about talent scouting for theatre, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING PIANO ACCOMPANIST

CONTRACT Single Production Equity and Non-Equity Musicians welcome SEEKING Advanced pianist to accompany performers in rehearsals and in one-night Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute show. Accompanist will also be expected to record audio and/or video cuts for all songs in the show on piano, to be discussed between Director and accompanist. Accompanist should be able to transpose music. COMPENSATION Range: $25-$45 an hour based on experience. AUDITION DATE Electronic submission by e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Overhire - Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Crew REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA Status: Non-Exempt DATES: 6/5/24 - 8/4/24 with possible extension through as late as 8/11/24 COMPENSATION RATE: 22.00 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks an additional Wardrobe Crew person to join our team on our production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all... (more)