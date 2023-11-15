Things Our Student Bloggers Can't Live Without

Click Here for More on College Center

As a part of our student blogger program, theatre students from all over the world share their experiences and tips for surviving their college years over on our Student Center page.

This month, we've asked our student bloggers to let us know one thing they couldn't live without as a theatre student. From tools like iPads and planners to leaning on community support to get them through stressful times, the student bloggers give us the rundown on how to thrive in theatre school.

Natalie Liew, UK Regional/Malaysia

"The Internet. It is the hub of all resources which include research, sheet music, script PDFs, online shopping for physical scripts, videos, networking, communicating, planning, note-taking, etc. The list could go on forever! It is simply the convenience of having everything on my phone or on my laptop whenever I need it and having every ounce of information just a click away. Without the Internet, I doubt I would be able to learn about musicals without seeing them in person or finding a physical libretto in the library. I would have no source to listen to cast albums, and I'd waste a lot of time searching for a singular book in my massive uni library for an essay. I'd lose a lot without it."

Alex Leigh, Kansas City

"I couldn’t survive without sticky notes! Any time I’m reading for class, doing homework, or assisting in a production…I always need sticky notes. You can’t always have the notes app on your phone handy, and a plain piece of paper is too big. Sticky notes are the perfect size and essential to any of my work. My school books, notebooks, and production binder had their fair share of sticky notes by the time I was finished with them. They’re very handy for short notes and small reminders."

Katie Gleason, Brooklyn

"My iPad. All of my scripts, the notes I take in class, my sheet music, my assignments, my calendar... Everything in one place. If I had to keep track of everything with physical papers I might explode. Also, the Starbucks Medcine Ball Tea (or the Honey Citrus Mint Tea with Lemonade)... does WONDERS for my voice before I have to sing or perform. Drink them before every show and audition!"

Jordanna Garland, Delaware

"As a theatre student, I couldn't live without my team -- my friends. They've helped me so much through so many things. My lighting team is my family. I wouldn't be as happy as I am without them."

Ruby Wolter, Salt Lake City

"I cannot live without a supportive community in theater. Being an artist requires vulnerability every day, and this is very difficult without being surrounded by unbridled support."

Charlie Perkins, Long Island

"I need my calendar! I am so scatterbrained that without my calendar I wouldn't get my work done. I need to schedule my time and my work in a visual way."

Sarah Alexander, South Carolina

"I couldn’t live without the support of my peers and professors; they continually lift me up and challenge me to grow as an artist and as a person."

Megan O'Keefe, Portland

"Practice rooms. It’s hard to practice singing or acting in a dorm room/apartment, so finding those private spaces makes a world of difference."

Dwiani I, Vancouver

"I guess the Original Broadway Cast Albums. I have some rotating in my playlist."

Ellie Weaver, Central Pennsylvania

"My big, giant dance/rehearsal bag! I’m always carrying around so much stuff."

Lana Sage, Boston

"My accommodations through DAS (once they listened to me and my needs)."

Michele Cohen, New Jersey

"One thing I couldn't live without as a theatre student is my planner."

Erin Barnes, Central New York

"As a non-coffee drinker, I drink Celcius for caffeine."

Lauren D, Central New York

"My binders full of music."

Lanes Miller, New York City

"My planner. And my book."

Silvana Flores, Mexico

"My agenda and my script."

