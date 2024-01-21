What Parents Should Know to Support Theatre Students: Advice from Our Student Bloggers

As a part of our student blogger program, theatre students from all over the world share their experiences and tips for surviving their college years over on our Student Center page.

Natalie Liew, UK Regional/Malaysia

"In my experience, I believe parents need to understand more about the craft of theatre/art majors before undermining their children's majors for not being nearly as highly sought out as medicine or engineering. A bit of encouragement can certainly go a long way in the arts, and there will always be something unique in a person that gives more to the art scene. They have to understand that it's not a static scene, but one that encourages more."

Alex Leigh, Kansas City

"Finding jobs in the field of fine arts can be tricky sometimes. Don’t get discouraged with your children while they’re going through auditions or interviews. Putting yourself out there is really vulnerable and the last thing you need are parents getting frustrated with your lack of “stable work.” Everyone has to work hard in life, and your child preparing for a role or assembling a resume is no exception. Be patient and supportive, when they get news they don’t want to hear be their cheerleader anyway. Tell them 'It may not have worked out this time, but I’m sure there’s something great waiting for you!'"

Aubrey Donovan, Tampa/St. Petersburg

"Support them in their dream and be there for them. Be willing to read what your student writes, see their performances, and share their accomplishments. I know an arts major can be scary, but your kid knows that. They know how much work goes into achieving this dream-- so trust that they know that and that they have the will to push for that dream. And when they hit their low notes or have doubts, be there for them. Remind them of who they are, of the accomplishments they've already made, and help them get back on their feet."

Katie Gleason, Brooklyn

"Keep in mind that performing is a very emotional experience! This is a very competitive industry, and young actors are bound to be comparing themselves to others, striving for unrealistic perfection, and overworking themselves. Be there for your child emotionally, and remind them that they have a support system!"

Jordanna Garland, Delaware

"Theatre can be a real profession not just a hobby. If you have a child who's very interested in theatre or the arts and wants to pursue that as a career, please let them. Support for the arts is so important. It's a freedom of expression, or an escape. Theatre has a way of connecting with people that other professions simply don't have."

Ruby Wolter, Salt Lake City

"A degree in the arts can lead to so many things. There isn’t one route that students take to be “successful”. There’s so many different kinds of jobs in the industry."

Charlie Perkins, Long Island

"They need love. They will be pouring their heart out every day, and they need you to be there when they break down."

Sarah Alexander, South Carolina

"Parents should be there to support their children and their dreams to the best of their ability. When your child is truly dedicated to something, you should recognize that and encourage their passion, even if you don’t fully understand it."

Tatiana Atehortua, New Jersey

"Be curious about what your child is doing! Personally I like it when my family asks me what a certain show is about, or when they comment on someone else’s performance, because to me it says that they’re really soaking it all in."

Avery Lakoff, New Jersey

"At the high school level, parents should know how involved theatre is. I am constantly at the auditorium for hours upon hours, and the pickup/dropoff schedule is a lot but when organized right, works out just fine."

Megan O'Keefe, Portland

"Performance is not the only route in theatre/arts; there are administrative, tech, management, and finance jobs amongst many others. If you kid wants to study in the arts, make sure to show them the range of job opportunities in the industry."

Dwiani I, Vancouver

"Many parents don't support their children's art careers, and maybe they're wrong, and maybe they're right. But they have to let the children experience it themselves and decide for themselves. And know that it's a long journey, so nothing is instant."

Lana Sage, Boston

"You cannot rule your child's life. Let them make mistakes and be free; that's the whole purpose of college. If you don't let them fall and fail and flounder, they will never learn to fend for themselves."

Michele Cohen, New Jersey

"Parents need to know that theatre/arts majors are just as taxing and as valuable as any other skill/interest. Just because the arts are often a labor of love does not excuse the fact that it is still labor."

Erin Barnes, Central New York

"Parents should know that your child may experience disappoint and hardship among other challenges in their craft of choose. Encourage to them to keep going. They will finish their degree."

Lauren D, Central New York

"Their children are working just as hard as someone in a science major and they are doing what they love."

Lanes Miller, New York City

"Believe in them. Be proud of them. This is hard to do, and it's even harder if you don't have support."

Silvana Flores, Mexico

"That it’s not just a hobby, people actually do theater for a living."

