Student Blogger Spotlight: Meet Olivia Mathis!

As a part of our student blogger program, theatre students from all over the world share their experiences and tips for surviving their college years over on our Student Center page.

Next up in our new Student Blogger Spotlight Series is Olivia Mathis! Olivia recently started her final semester as a musical theatre student at the Institute for American Musical Theatre in New York City.

Read Olivia's advice for auditioning, stress management, parental support, and more below!

How did you know you wanted to become a theatre/arts major?

I started auditioning for musicals in my community at the age of 10. I knew since then that it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. In theatre, I found a sense of community that I had never had before. I found, and I still find so much joy in this art form. A lot has changed since I started acting, but I knew I would regret it if I chose to pursue anything else.

What would you tell other students who are deciding which theatre program to attend?

If you are someone deciding on which performing arts program to attend, consider the school’s location, training, and networking, and ask current students and faculty what they have to offer. While deciding on a school, it is so easy to put so much pressure on it, but at the end of the day, you have to go with what suits you. Find a school that aligns with what you want out of a musical theatre program, and go for it.

What is one thing you couldn't live without as a theatre student?

This is such a stereotypical theatre kid response, but I genuinely mean it. My Vick’s Steamer. Any time I get sick, run-down, or my throat gets even a little dry, it speeds up the recovery process, and it makes it easy to get over any ailment quickly.

What is your best advice for students entering the college audition process?

Keep your eyes on your own paper. Focus on doing the absolute best you can. Be prepared. Stay diligent. But by no means should you start comparing yourself with others. The college audition process can be the starting place for imposter syndrome, and it’s not a strong way to begin your theatre career. Above all else, make yourself proud by working as hard as possible.

What do parents need to know to support their students in theatre majors?

My biggest advice for parents is to find out why your student wants to be a performer, even if you don't fully understand. Educate yourself on how the industry works, and how to set them up for success. Acknowledge that this career takes time. A breakthrough might not come for a while, but it doesn’t mean they’re unsuccessful as long as they keep working hard and putting themselves out there. As a parent, showing that you trust and believe in your child’s dreams will only strengthen their tenacity as an artist.

What's your best advice for dealing with rejection?

Honestly, when I go to an audition or a callback, if at all possible I try to forget the reason I’m there. If I focus on just getting the job, it takes the fun out of it. But if I’m there to share my art and have a good time, I have nothing to lose. Then, if I didn’t get the job, at least I had a space to create art. However, sometimes I get my hopes up on a particularly exciting project. If I get rejected for something like this, I just let myself feel that pain for a bit. There’s nothing wrong with feeling disappointed about something as long as you don’t let it overcome you. Eat your favorite food, spend some time with friends, watch a comfort movie, and get right back out there.

How do you prepare for the start of a new semester?

The start of a new semester is exciting, but it can be stressful, especially after a long break from school. To minimize those feelings of stress, I find it helpful to prepare as much as possible. For instance, right before school starts up again, I look at some new songs I want to add to my book. That way when the semester starts, I have new songs to try out in class. I’m taking dialect this year, so I’m making it my goal to practice the dialects we’ve already worked on over the break. Things like this make you feel prepared, and it gets you in the mindset to start working hard again.

What is your favorite way to decompress during the more stressful moments of the semester?

I find it so important to find hobbies outside of musical theatre to escape to during stressful and hectic moments. When school is exhausting, I love to crochet as much as possible. Picking up crochet has been one of the most beneficial things I could’ve done for myself. It allows me to be creative, but there is something also incredibly comforting about being able to cozy up with a project after a long day. Plus, there’s no better feeling than finishing a project and being able to use whatever homemade item you just made for yourself.

BroadwayWorld is currently taking applications for our Summer Student Blogger Session, running June through September. The program is open for both high school and college theatre students of all disciplines, from actors to writers to techs, and beyond! For more information and to apply to the program, click here.