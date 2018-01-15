Theater Talk: What Did They Like the Best? The Critics Panel Reviews the Shows of the Fall Season!

Theater critics Joe Dziemianowicz (Daily News), Adam Feldman (Time Out New York) and Elisabeth Vincentelli (3 on The Aisle) review new shows of the 2017 fall season, both Off-Broadway and on, with co-hosts Jesse Green (Co-Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times) and producer Susan Haskins, cluing you in on what not to miss and what you are sorry that you already did miss.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles