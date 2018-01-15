Theater Talk
Click Here for More Articles on Theater Talk

Theater Talk: What Did They Like the Best? The Critics Panel Reviews the Shows of the Fall Season!

Jan. 15, 2018  

Theater critics Joe Dziemianowicz (Daily News), Adam Feldman (Time Out New York) and Elisabeth Vincentelli (3 on The Aisle) review new shows of the 2017 fall season, both Off-Broadway and on, with co-hosts Jesse Green (Co-Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times) and producer Susan Haskins, cluing you in on what not to miss and what you are sorry that you already did miss.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Theater Talk: What Did They Like the Best? The Critics Panel Reviews the Shows of the Fall Season!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Theater Talk

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael (read more...)

  • Theater Talk: What Did They Like the Best? The Critics Panel Reviews the Shows of the Fall Season!
  • Theater Talk: Amy Schumer Chats METEOR SHOWER, Her Own Theatre Company and More
  • Theater Talk: Chatting with the Creative Team of THE BAND'S VISIT
  • Theater Talk: Julie Taymor Celebrates THE LION KING's Birthday!
  • Theater Talk: Nia Vardalos & Marshall Heyman Talk TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
  • Theater Talk: Spotlight on TACT's SALUTE TO THE BRAVE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com