Theater Talk: Spotlight on TACT's SALUTE TO THE BRAVE

This episode of Theater Talk focuses on the world premiere of Noël Coward's SALUTE TO THE BRAVE at The TACT Theatre Company. The guests are The Actor's Company Theatre's Executive Director, Scott Alan Evans who is directing and producing the play; Geoffrey Johnson, a former colleague of Coward's and now a Trustee of the Noël Coward Foundation; and actor Kristine Nielsen, who appears in the production, as well as in the recent Broadway revival of Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles