Theater Talk: John Lithgow Tells Stories of STORIES BY HEART

On this epsiode, master actor John Lithgow discusses his one-man show Stories by Heart, which he developed over 10 years touring the country and is now presenting on Broadway. The play is dedicated to his father, who was also an actor/director, and he talks about it with Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times, Donna Hanover of Arts in The City and Theater Talk producer Susan Haskins.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

