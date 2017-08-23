Theater Talk
Theater Talk: Flashback with the Late Thomas Meehan

Aug. 23, 2017  

In this episode of THEATER TALK, flashback with the late Thomas Meehan (1929-2017) and Gary Beach and they chat about THE PRODUCERS (taped in 2001).

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for The New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

