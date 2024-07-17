Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Abroad Perspective: The Potential For International Theater Partnerships

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

7/19 - Abroad Perspective: The Potential for International Theater Partnerships. In the room: Chris Grady, producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, staunch networker; Martin Platt of Perry Street Theatricals general management, producer (Tony winner for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike; also Dames at Sea revival, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, off-Broadway award-winning In the Continuum and an oak tree; Lend Me a Tenor musical in London). After two years of shutdown dominated by zoom, like it or not we have entered an era of greater global opportunity in theater. And we have (hopefully) discovered colleagues beyond our national borders. Martin has produced both in the US and the UK, and can address the differences, plus some of the advantages (and challenges) of partnerships. Chris is actively engaged in current initiatives to foster stronger ties among producers, including a database to link producers from different countries as he puts his focus on international collaborations that generate opportunities to find what connects us all as human beings. With quarantine behind us, let's consider ways to broaden our horizons as we move our projects forward once again. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

7/26 to be confirmed

8/2 - Prison Breakthroughs: How Art Can Transform Lives. In the room: Leslie Lichter, executive director of Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), a company that has run theater and other arts programs in 8 prisons in NY State (and expanding) for 27 years. We met and interviewed one of the RTA program facilitators a few months ago, TRU member Brent Buell, and learned how his experiences led to the newly released acclaimed film Sing Sing. Now we take a broader look at RTA, the breadth of their programs, and their mission to open people's eyes to the humanity behind prison walls and to recognize the transformational power of the arts, and theater in particular. Their core program is a comprehensive in-prison arts program which teaches critical life skills. They also have a social reentry program which helps inmates focus on inevitable social and emotional issues, and they engage RTA members after their release, as they rejoin and thrive in our communities. We'll explore the challenges as well as the achievements of these invaluable programs. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

8/9 - Free Introduction to our Producer Development & Mentorship Program. Open at 4:45pm ET, presentation will start at 5:15 sharp. In the room: Master class instructor Jane Dubin, producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) and Foundations instructor Blair Russell (Slave Play, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway). A free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The fall semester will start in Late September or October. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors. You will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.