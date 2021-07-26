The Trust for Governors Island Announces HERSTORY OF THE UNIVERSE@GOVERNORS ISLAND

The Trust for Governors Island announced today the world premiere of Herstory of the Universe@Governors Island by Richard Move and MoveOpolis!, Taking place on Saturday, October 9, and Saturday, October 16, 2021, and consisting of a series of six site-specific dance performances, Herstory of the Universe will lead visitors on a journey across the iconic public space-from the ancient trees of Nolan Park to the secluded lawns of Hammock Grove and the dramatic topography of the Hills.

Herstory of the Universe@Governors Island is conceived, directed and choreographed by Move and is the first performance work commissioned by the Trust for Governors Island. Each of the six performances will be inspired by and in conversation with its unique site on Governors Island, including the ecosystems, architectures, materials and species that dwell within. From the abstract to the fantastical, the work will embody various biological and natural processes in a kind of biomimicry-telling the stories of Governors Island through a series of kinetic, strikingly costumed dance installations.

"We are honored to premiere this exciting piece from Richard Move and continue our dedication to bringing deeply engaging, free public art and culture to Governors Island," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Each season our visitors are inspired by the collection of dynamic art that exists in dialogue with the space, and this new work further enhances our bold vision and commitment to creating immersive and site-responsive projects for all New Yorkers."

"We are thrilled to be working with Richard Move for our first performance-based public art commission on Governors Island. Arts and culture programs continue to grow with each new season, and we feel particularly lucky to be able to present this project at such a critical time," said Meredith Johnson, VP of Arts and Culture at the Trust for Governors Island. "This new dance piece will marry movement with place and invite our community of visitors to interact with the Island in completely new ways."

Herstory of the Universe will be performed by a diverse cast of seven female dance artists including Megumi Eda, Robyn Cascio, Lisa Giobbi, Celeste Hastings, PeiJu Chien-Pott, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker and Gabrielle Willis. The costume design is by Karen Young.

Herstory of the Universe@Governors Island is commissioned by the Trust for Governors Island with support from the Charina Endowment Fund, Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust. Made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC, the NYU TSOA Dean's Faculty Grant and a Harkness Foundation for Dance Project Grant. The project was developed in residency at the Catwalk Institute.

Dates and Reservations

Herstory of the Universe@Governors Island will be presented on Saturday, October 9, 2021 (rain date on October 10) and Saturday, October 16, 2021 (rain date on October 17). Performances are free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged. Reservations for Herstory of the Universe will be available at govisland.org starting on September 7, 2021.

Ferries

Governors Island is only accessible by ferry. To experience the full performance, visitors are encouraged to take ferries to Governors Island at the following times:

- From the Battery Maritime Building in Manhattan: 10am, 10:40am, 11:20am, 12pm, 12:40pm

- From Brooklyn (Atlantic Avenue/Pier 6): 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm

- From Brooklyn (Red Hook/Atlantic Basin): 9:45am, 10:45am, 11:45am, 12:45pm

Ferry ticket reservations for performance dates are available at govisland.org/ferry. Face coverings are required when boarding, riding and exiting Governors Island ferries.

If arriving after the start time of 1pm, visitors may join the program in progress by checking in at The Climate Museum's exhibition space in Nolan Park and proceeding to the next performance site.

Starting Time and Location

Visitors will begin their guided journey at The Climate Museum (Nolan Park Building 18), where they will receive an illustrated, hand-held map of the performance locations with more details. The map will be its own keepsake, created by fashion illustrator Connie Fleming. Each performance will last approximately 15 minutes and take place on the half hour, with the first performance beginning at 1pm and the final performance ending at 3:45pm.