Obituaries

The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Jerry Herman

Article Pixel Dec. 27, 2019  

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened this morning to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. He died in Miami on December 26, due to pulmonary complications. He was 88 years old.

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

Read his full obituary here.

The Broadway community has taken to social media to share their memories and condolences. Read some of the posts below. We will continue to update throughout the day as more posts come in.



