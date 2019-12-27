The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Jerry Herman
BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened this morning to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. He died in Miami on December 26, due to pulmonary complications. He was 88 years old.
Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.
Read his full obituary here.
The Broadway community has taken to social media to share their memories and condolences. Read some of the posts below. We will continue to update throughout the day as more posts come in.
Jerry Herman lost his hard fought battle last night and we lost one of the greats. A collaborator and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr Herman. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/QYws9jQu6h- Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) December 27, 2019
I shall be watching my all time favourite Hello Dolly today and belting along to the wonderful tunes this genius wrote. Your work will live on forever Jerry Herman. Thank you for it ?#jerryhermanRIP https://t.co/OmN937M0BC- Alice Fearn (@alice_fearn) December 27, 2019
God bless you Jerry Herman ...♥i??- Rebecca Lock (@RebeccaLock22) December 27, 2019
Lucky enough to play in your 'Dear World' ....'so long dearie' pic.twitter.com/6TRjxXgcLf
The #joy was #fullout! Always!!!! And the melody's....... #perfection Jerry, Jerry and Jerry! #thethreejerrys Opening night of La Cage. 12-9-04
A post shared by Jerry Mitchell (@jammyprod) on Dec 27, 2019 at 4:57am PST
Rest In Peace, Jerry Herman.- Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 27, 2019
JERRY HERMAN THANK YOU! For I've grown a little leaner- Nathan Lee Graham (@nathanleegraham) December 27, 2019
Grown a little colder
Grown a little sadder
Grown a little older
And I need a little angel
Sitting on my shoulder
I need a little Christmas now! WELL DONE. Now rest????? https://t.co/CPy3kgMNUJ
So hold this moment fast- Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) December 27, 2019
And live and love
As hard as you know how
And make this moment last
Because the best of times is now
Is now, is now, is now, is now
-Jerry Herman #lyricoftheday @inklines
The brilliant Jerry Herman passed away.- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) December 27, 2019
He wrote quintessential Broadway songs. Beautiful melodies and fantastic lyrics. https://t.co/WKouDFpzoC
A terrible loss to the world of musical theatre & beyond. His legacy speaks for itself.- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) December 27, 2019
Some of my most favorite songs in the world, are his creation. He's one of the main reasons I do what I do. RIP #JerryHerman pic.twitter.com/8JHAkBIuDg
"So hold this moment fast- Andy Mientus (@andymientus) December 27, 2019
And live and love
As hard as you know how
And make this moment last
Because the best of times is now
Is now, is now"
Sorry for your loss. What a gift he was to all of us. Thank you for the music, Jerry Herman.- Telly Leung (@tellyleung) December 27, 2019
How Sad,,,Jerry Herman has passed away ,,,of course he made it to Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always so enthusiastic and uplifting about things and gave us the wonderful show Hello Dolly among others !!RIP Jerry Dearest ❤️❤️❤️❤️?- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) December 27, 2019
I had the great pleasure of working with Jerry Herman on a few projects. This photo was truly my favorite and it's big number has become my anthem. Thanks Jerry for making my musical life so much richer. 'Life's not worth a damn till you can say, hey world, I am what I am.' JB pic.twitter.com/IzFnNozRO1- John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) December 27, 2019
The great Jerry Herman is gone.- Michael Feinstein (@MichaelFeinstei) December 27, 2019
He was an amazing composer, lyricists, and most of all FRIEND. I will miss him! pic.twitter.com/2V1CbT1i2x
