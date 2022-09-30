The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra Presents THE AMAZON CONCERT: A Magical Evening, Not To Be Missed

The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) has long been recognized as South America's finest orchestra, but the extensive Brazilian community within the U.S. and the general concert-going public at large have rarely had the opportunity to hear this ensemble on U.S. shores.

Until now. The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Choir, led by their Conductor of Honor Marin Alsop, will play The Amazon Concert on the Perelman Stage/Stern Hall at New York's Carnegie Hall on 15 October @ 8pm. This evening will be a bold re-imagining of classical music programming. There will be individual movements by seven different composers (Clarice Assad, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Philip Glass and Antonio Carlos Jobim among them), played without pause, extending 75 minutes without intermission.

The music is accompanied by a dramatic montage of videos shot just a few weeks ago in the Amazon rainforest by Visual Director Marcello Dantas. The footage will be shown behind and surrounding the orchestra and chorus on the Carnegie Hall stage. The entire evening will be devoted to highlighting the stunning beauty and perilous fragility of the rainforest. It will be a truly magical evening, not to be missed. Four years in the planning, The Amazon Concert combines an innovative, exciting programming concept with a totally immersive visual experience to highlight an environmental message of crucial importance not just to Brazilians but to every resident of planet Earth.

Saturday, 15 October 2022 @ 8pm

São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Choir / Marin Alsop, Conductor of Honor

WHERE: Carnegie Hall / Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

57th Street & Seventh Avenue, New York NY 10019

REPERTOIRE:

Clarice Assad / Nhanderú

Heitor Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 3 - Pica-pau

Edino Krieger / Canticum Naturale: Monólogo das Águas

Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 5 - Alma Brasileira

José Antonio Almeida Prado / Sinfonia dos Orixás: Chamado aos Orixás - Obatalá - Ifá - Ogum-Obá

Villa-Lobos / A Floresta do Amazonas: Cair da Tarde

Marco Antonio Guimarães / Onze

Philip Glass / Águas da Amazônia: Rio Madeira - Rio Tapajós [arr. by Charles Coleman]

Antonio Carlos Jobim / Boto e Passarim [arr. by Tiago Costa]

Villa-Lobos / Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Coral (Canto do Sertão)- Ária (Cantiga)

Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 10 - Rasga o Coração: Excerpt

TICKETS: $30 - $100 / 212-247-7800