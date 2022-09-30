Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra Presents THE AMAZON CONCERT: A Magical Evening, Not To Be Missed

Featuring individual movements by seven different composers including Clarice Assad, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Philip Glass and Antonio Carlos.

Sep. 30, 2022  

The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra Presents THE AMAZON CONCERT: A Magical Evening, Not To Be Missed

The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) has long been recognized as South America's finest orchestra, but the extensive Brazilian community within the U.S. and the general concert-going public at large have rarely had the opportunity to hear this ensemble on U.S. shores.

Until now. The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Choir, led by their Conductor of Honor Marin Alsop, will play The Amazon Concert on the Perelman Stage/Stern Hall at New York's Carnegie Hall on 15 October @ 8pm. This evening will be a bold re-imagining of classical music programming. There will be individual movements by seven different composers (Clarice Assad, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Philip Glass and Antonio Carlos Jobim among them), played without pause, extending 75 minutes without intermission.

The music is accompanied by a dramatic montage of videos shot just a few weeks ago in the Amazon rainforest by Visual Director Marcello Dantas. The footage will be shown behind and surrounding the orchestra and chorus on the Carnegie Hall stage. The entire evening will be devoted to highlighting the stunning beauty and perilous fragility of the rainforest. It will be a truly magical evening, not to be missed. Four years in the planning, The Amazon Concert combines an innovative, exciting programming concept with a totally immersive visual experience to highlight an environmental message of crucial importance not just to Brazilians but to every resident of planet Earth.

Saturday, 15 October 2022 @ 8pm

São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Choir / Marin Alsop, Conductor of Honor

WHERE: Carnegie Hall / Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

57th Street & Seventh Avenue, New York NY 10019

REPERTOIRE:

Clarice Assad / Nhanderú

Heitor Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 3 - Pica-pau

Edino Krieger / Canticum Naturale: Monólogo das Águas

Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 5 - Alma Brasileira

José Antonio Almeida Prado / Sinfonia dos Orixás: Chamado aos Orixás - Obatalá - Ifá - Ogum-Obá

Villa-Lobos / A Floresta do Amazonas: Cair da Tarde

Marco Antonio Guimarães / Onze

Philip Glass / Águas da Amazônia: Rio Madeira - Rio Tapajós [arr. by Charles Coleman]

Antonio Carlos Jobim / Boto e Passarim [arr. by Tiago Costa]

Villa-Lobos / Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Coral (Canto do Sertão)- Ária (Cantiga)

Villa-Lobos / Choros No. 10 - Rasga o Coração: Excerpt

TICKETS: $30 - $100 / 212-247-7800


TodayTix

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


The Coterie Brings Moody Masterpieces To Life With TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POEThe Coterie Brings Moody Masterpieces To Life With TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE
September 30, 2022

For two weeks only, The Coterie will present the return special engagement of Tell-Tale Electric Poe, a unique theatrical event for families with ages 10 and older that features R.H. Wilhoit delivering two of Edgar Allan Poe's best-known works with musical underscoring by guitarist Rex Hobart.
Make Your Wishes Come True With Disney's ALADDIN At ProctorsMake Your Wishes Come True With Disney's ALADDIN At Proctors
September 30, 2022

The hit Broadway musical Disney's Aladdin launches its North American tour in Schenectady at Proctors on Tuesday, October 11 for a limited engagement of two weeks through Sunday, October 23.
Legends, Laughter, And Love Star In STG's 2022/23 SILENT MOVIE MONDAYSLegends, Laughter, And Love Star In STG's 2022/23 SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS
September 30, 2022

Legends, laughter, and love take center stage in STG's 2022/23 Silent Movie Mondays series. Audiences will be treated to films from the 1920s and earlier, including Go West on Nov. 21, It on Feb. 13, Exit Smiling on May 8, and Comedy Shorts on July 31.
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood '10 Years Of Tiger Tunes' Out Now From Warner Music Group And Fred Rogers ProductionsDaniel Tiger's Neighborhood '10 Years Of Tiger Tunes' Out Now From Warner Music Group And Fred Rogers Productions
September 30, 2022

Fred Rogers Productions, the award-winning children's educational media organization, and Warner Music Group's Arts Music division are marking the 10th anniversary of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS series, with a new digital album. “10 Years of Tiger Tunes!,” the latest Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood music release, is available on all digital platforms now.
Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16
September 30, 2022

Marquette Theatre will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.