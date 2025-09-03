The Second City New York to Present SALTPEPPERKETCHUP: IMPROV ALL THE WAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy institution The Second City New York is presenting new improv show, kicking off September 12 at 7pm. SaltPepperKetchup: Improv All the Way is served hot and fresh every weekend at The Second City New York! Just like your favorite bodega breakfast sandwich, this fully improvised show comes stacked with whatever you're craving. With a rotating ensemble of performers behind the counter each night, no two shows are ever the same. Every performance is a made-to-order mix of wit, chaos, and New York flavor.

The Rotating cast includes Becky Abrams, Lisa Albano, Melissa Aquiles, Laura Michele Canty Samuel, Rory Furey-King, Julian Hernandez, Caitlin Hollis, Andy Junk, Aakash Kesavarapu, Aaron LaRoche, Eva Lewis, Hannah Rehak, Colin Rourke, Andy Rowell, Miranda Rozas, Billy Soco, Winnie Stack.

Kevin Condardo, Managing Director at The Second City New York shares “We are thrilled to have SaltPepperKetchup: Improv All The Way as the cornerstone of our programming this fall. As the title suggests, this is a uniquely New York show – we've gathered a rotating roster of the city's best improvisers and look forward to mixing and matching them every Friday and Saturday night.”