The Quintin Harris Quintet Returns To Birdland Jazz Club

The Quintin Harris Quintet will return to the legendary Birdland Jazz Club on Sunday, September 8th at 5:30PM. Led by rising pianist/singer Quintin Harris, the group draws inspiration from the arrangements of Oscar Peterson, Ahmad Jamal, Sonny Clark, and many others. Quintin's dedication to The Great American Songbook is rooted in his relationship with longtime mentor, Bill Charlap.

The Quintin Harris Quintet:

Quintin Harris, piano/vocals

Sam AuBuchon, bass

Marlen Suero-Amparo, drums

Dakarai Barclay, trumpet

Bailey Giles, saxophone

With solo pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris, the classic American Songbook has rarely felt so authentic. The music seemed custom-made for the décor, rather noir and recalling the days of yore. Harris' vocals, reminiscent as much of Chet Baker as Michael Feinstein, warmly floated above the nest of leather couches...the old New York imagery flourished... ~ The New York City Jazz Record