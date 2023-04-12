The New York Virtuoso Singers Live In Concert Performing All The Choral Movements From Bach Cantatas 205-215

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the seventh and final concert of their 2022-23 New York City season on Saturday, April 29 @ 7:30 PM at Merkin Hall of The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan. Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 205 through 215, with piano accompanist David Enlow.

Tickets are $30 each, and are available at Click Here.

For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/art/2022/HRBachSeason2223.pdf. View The Kaufman Center's current COVID-19 health and safety protocols at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid/.

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.

Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.