The New York Pops To Honor Diane Warren At 42nd Birthday Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Pops will honor legendary songwriter Diane Warren at its 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The celebratory concert will feature Warren's memorable songs performed by an exciting line-up of guest artists to be announced.

Throughout her illustrious career, Diane Warren has penned nine #1 and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the organization in June 2024. She has received 15 Academy Award nominations, is a GRAMMY winner with 15 nominations, an EMMY winner, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. In November 2022, Warren became the first songwriter in history to receive an Honorary Oscar, as voted on by the Academy's Board of Governors.

“We are delighted to be celebrating 42 years of The New York Pops with the amazing songwriter Diane Warren,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “Diane has written some of the most beloved words and music of the past four decades, and we are thrilled to add ‘New York Pops Music Honoree' to her long list of awards and accolades.”

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Merry and Bright with Jessica Vosk on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.