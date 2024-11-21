The National Jazz Museum To Host Broadway Express Y Más

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Jazz Museum in Harlem will welcome Cedric Leiba Jr and Pierre Jean Gonzalez as panelists for the Artistry Panel Discussion at Broadway Express y Más!

Events include high quality panel discussions on branding, entrepreneurship, winning mindset, financial literacy for the young and seasoned artist.

Share Cedric and Pierre's journeys in "Career-Building, Mentorship, and the Role of Diversity in the Arts"-a conversation you don't want to miss, moderated by the amazing Maria Torres.

This platform will talk to young and seasoned artists and those who work in the performance arts sector via a mix of guest speakers from Broadway and various professional genres offering a broad perspective on the art form, high quality panel discussions, inspirational stories on perseverance and resilience, personal branding, networking, relationship with money, and some other exciting add-ons to fuel the day's programming.

It will address some of the challenges and opportunities currently facing inter-generational dancers and much more.

This is a free event. Registration opens at 11:00 AM. Event kicks off at 12:00 PM.