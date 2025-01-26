News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Mystery Players Bring KILLER KARAOKE To Times Square

The performance will be held Saturday, February 15 at 8pm. 

By: Jan. 26, 2025
The Mystery Players Bring KILLER KARAOKE To Times Square Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Musical mystery troupe The Mystery Players will bring Killer Karaoke to the Grisly Pear Midtown on Saturday, February 15 at 8pm. 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Timothée Chalamet Performs Bob Dylan Songs on SNL
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears as Alexander Hamilton in SNL Cold Open
Interview: Sarah Meahl on Dance, Choreography & Camp on Broadway
A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Announces Broadway Closing Date

The Mystery Players are at it again with another musical mystery to die for! It's karaoke night and the stakes couldn't be higher. There's a rumor that a big-time music producer is coming tonight, and at least one singer is thinking about knocking out the competition-permanently.

The cast features Elijah Bienz, Maki Borden, Stephanie Marrow, and Alison Wien. Scenario and original music written by Jade Rosenberg and Kevin F. Story.





Videos