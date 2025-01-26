The Mystery Players Bring KILLER KARAOKE To Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical mystery troupe The Mystery Players will bring Killer Karaoke to the Grisly Pear Midtown on Saturday, February 15 at 8pm.

The Mystery Players are at it again with another musical mystery to die for! It's karaoke night and the stakes couldn't be higher. There's a rumor that a big-time music producer is coming tonight, and at least one singer is thinking about knocking out the competition-permanently.

The cast features Elijah Bienz, Maki Borden, Stephanie Marrow, and Alison Wien. Scenario and original music written by Jade Rosenberg and Kevin F. Story.