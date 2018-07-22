The Most Spectacular, Spectacular Musical Moments of MOULIN ROUGE!

Come what may! The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! is now in performances at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, where it plays a limited engagement prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced). Click here for a first look at the set.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

As we anxiously await the arrival of Satine and Christian on Broadway, we're counting down our favorite musical moments of the film! Which song is your favorite?

5. "Spectacular Spectacular"

Does it get any more spectacular, spectacular? Well... actually, yes!

4. "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend"

Enter Satine: a diamond-crusted, terminally ill hooker with a heart of gold!

3. "Roxanne"

The Police hit + sexy tango + Caroline O'Connor = Pure Moulin Rouge gold!

2. "Come What May"

It's the only original song from the film, and yet it still stands up to the more familiar tunes.

1. "Elephant Love Medley"

Paul McCartney, Elton John, David Bowie, Phil Collins, and U2... on an elephant. Need we say more? Honorable mention: "Lady Marmalade"

Though it doesn't make an appearance in the actual film, how could we possibly leave it out?







