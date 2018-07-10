Photo: A Many Splendored Thing! First Look at the Set of MOULIN ROUGE!

The show must go on! The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical begins performances tonight, Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Get a sneak peek at the spectacular, spectacular set below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound) and Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You