The MEAN GIRLS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Officially Out Today!

Atlantic Records is celebrating today's digital release of "MEAN GIRLS ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING," the official companion to the Tony Award®-nominated new musical comedy based on the iconic film. The album is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; physical CDs arrive in stores nationwide on Friday, June 8th.

"MEAN GIRLS ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" - which was previewed yesterday by People.com in an exclusive first listen - is highlighted by a number of show-stopping tracks including "Stupid With Love" (performed by Erika Henningsen), "Apex Predator" (performed by Barrett Wilbert Weed & Erika Henningsen), and "I'd Rather Be Me" (performed by Barrett Wilbert Weed & the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls). All three songs are joined by companion visuals streaming now at the official Mean Girls ON BROADWAY YouTube channel HERE. "MEAN GIRLS ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" was produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lorne Michaels and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen and John Clancy.

Tina Fey, Mean Girls' Tony Award® nominated co-creator, will mark the show's blockbuster popular and critical success by hosting tomorrow's season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live, joined by musical guest Nicki Minaj. In addition, last night saw Fey make another appearance on NBC's The TonightShow Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"MEAN GIRLS ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" was preceded by a series of high profile TV performances, including Barrett Wilbert Weed and Erika Henningsen performing "Apex Predator" on NBC's TODAY, streaming HERE. Weed also recently offered a spectacular performance of "I'd Rather Be Me" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, streaming HERE.

MEAN GIRLS recently was honored with a remarkable 12 total Tony Award® nominations - tied for this season's most nominated show. The nominations include "Best Musical," "Best Book of a Musical" (Tina Fey), "Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre" (Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin), "Best Direction of a Musical" (Casey Nicholaw), "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical" (Taylor Louderman), "Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical" (Grey Henson), and "Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical" (Ashley Park). The Tony Awards® will air live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10th, exclusively via CBS.

An unquestionable box office hit, Mean Girls garnered wide-ranging critical applause following its opening earlier this month. "The songs pack in their share of wit," raved The Hollywood Reporter, "both in Benjamin's nimble lyrics and Richmond's buoyant tunes, which borrow with a wink from a variety of styles." "Smart and splashy, with a clever book that's unmistakably by Tina Fey," added New York Magazine, "It delivers - approaching its material with immense energy and a wicked sense of humor." "Tina Fey's catty book and Nell Benjamin's saucy lyrics pump laughs into this smart, funny, musical-comedy version of the 2004 movie," declared Variety while The New York Times professed, "Count me on Team Regina. Regina and her frenemies converse in dialogue by the peerless comic writer Tiny Fey, who has one of the most appealing satirical sensibilities on offer. Her wit is both caustic and polite, stinging and soothing at once. I was laughing even before the show started." People added, "Fresh, Fun, Infectious...Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming. Mean Girls is so good, it'll make every day feel like October 3rd."

"MEAN GIRLS ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" continues Atlantic Records' recent string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping milestone, "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" and this year's GRAMMY® Award-winning, "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)."

ABOUT Mean Girls:

Mean Girls, the new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, is now in performances at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winnerJeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas,Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Mean Girls' creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

The musical is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, Paramount Pictures, Marisa Sechrest, Ars Nova Entertainment,Berlind Productions, Steve Burke, Scott M. Delman, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, Ruth Hendel, Jam Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, The Lowy Salpeter Company, James L. Nederlander, Christine Schwarzman, Universal Theatrical Group.

