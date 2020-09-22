The Hanover Theatre to Present First Indoor Performances Approved by Actors' Equity in Massachusetts
Thursdays - Sundays, October 1-25, The Hanover Theatre Repertory will present an EDGAR ALLEN POE DOUBLE HEADER.
The Hanover Theatre is launching THT Repertory with the first indoor, socially-distanced performance in Massachusetts to be approved by Actors' Equity Association. Thursdays - Sundays, October 1-25, The Hanover Theatre Repertory presents an Edgar Allen Poe Double Header at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater in downtown Worcester.
Seated cabaret-style and staged as a séance, you will conjure the narrators of Poe's stories to "visit" through the medium of a single live performer. Performances are by private booking only and can also be arranged for a private residence. Audiences of 20 or less will enjoy an hour-long evening featuring prosecco and individually wrapped dark chocolates pre-set at their tables as well as a private performance of The Tell-Tale Heart and The Cask of Amontillado, directed and performed by THT Rep's artistic director, Olivia D'Ambrosio Scanlon.
A new initiative of The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, THT Rep serves to engage, entertain and energize audiences with dynamic theatrical productions made in and for Worcester's BrickBox Theater, focusing on classics, modern-classics and classics-inspired works.
The performance is approximately 40 minutes in length, without an intermission. All patrons will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked at the door. For more information and safety precautions, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/poefaq. For reservations, contact Lisa Condit at lisa@thehanovertheatre.org or 508.471.1767.
