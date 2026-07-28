AT&T Performing Arts Center and Dallas Theater Center Announce Plans to Merge

Two of Dallas' largest performing arts institutions are joining forces. The AT&T Performing Arts Center (AT&T PAC) and Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced today exploratory plans to combine their organizations, a partnership the two say will expand programming and arts education while preserving the distinct artistic identity and mission of each institution.

Under the unified organization, AT&T PAC president and CEO Warren Tranquada will lead. Dallas Theater Center will continue producing under Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda, building on a history that includes the 2017 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. AT&T PAC will continue presenting touring Broadway, world-class performances, and its Elevator Project, which provides stages for small and emerging Dallas arts organizations.

"By coming together, we are able to achieve much more than either of us could do on our own," said Kevin Moriarty, Dallas Theater Center Executive Director. "Not only will this innovative model benefit our audiences, artists, students and our city, it also strengthens and expands our combined ability to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future."

"The performing arts industry has been undergoing profound systemic change nationwide," said Tranquada. "Stagnation is not an option. Two major Dallas institutions are coming together in a proactive way to write our future, creating a new artistic and business model that can set the stage for strength and sustainability in North Texas and beyond."

"Dallas Theater Center will keep creating the bold, adventurous theatre that defines us while expanding the kinds of stories we can tell, the artists we can collaborate with, and the audiences we can serve," Castañeda said.

The combined organization will bring finance, marketing, HR, fundraising, and ticketing under the AT&T PAC umbrella. DTC will remain a member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) and will continue to produce with its Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, which features twelve resident artists. The new organization will also operate and steward the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Kalita Humphreys Theater — DTC's historic home, and the only freestanding theater Wright designed and built — under the theater's existing agreement with the City of Dallas.

Education is central to the combined vision. The two organizations plan to build on programs including student matinees, after-school and summer theater programs, backstage tech training, dance engagement, leadership training, and community workshops, with a long-term goal of ensuring every student in North Texas experiences live theater as part of their education.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson applauded the move. "The arts play a critical role in our city, especially in creating a vibrant downtown," he said. "This is a bold step for these signature cultural institutions, one that distinguishes Dallas as a national change leader and helps ensure our Arts District continues to be an economic, cultural and tourism engine for Downtown."

For audiences, the organizations say there will be no interruption to performances, subscriptions, memberships, or programming during the transition. Patrons can expect additional ticketing options, including personalized packages across multiple art forms, more flexible exchanges, and new membership opportunities.

The two institutions have a long history together. DTC has been one of AT&T PAC's five resident companies since the Center opened in 2009, and presents its annual season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. The Center's other resident companies are Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, and Texas Ballet Theater.

The combination is subject to approval by each organization's board. The institutions are now entering a due diligence and capital fundraising phase through the summer and fall, with official approval and uniting expected at the beginning of 2027. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Foley & Lardner are representing Dallas Theater Center in the initiative, and Haynes Boone is representing the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Additional information, including FAQs and updates about the transition, is available at attpac.org.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...