Lena Hall to Star With Chad Michael Murray in New Film DISCONNECTING PETER

Variety has reported that Lena Hall has joined the new film Disconnecting Peter, starring alongside Chad Michael Murray. The film is written and directed by Christopher Beatty.

Hall will star as Elizabeth Ruck, wife to Chad Michael Murray’s Peter Ruck. Elizabeth is a woman trying to hold her family together as her husband’s destructive patterns threaten to tear them apart. Production is slated to begin in January 2027.

About Lena Hall

Born and raised in San Francisco, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for St. John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening.

Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a role for which she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods." Hall is currently starring as Alison "Ali" Cooper on Apple TV's Your Friends & Neighbors.

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