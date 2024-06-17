The French Institute Alliance Française Rebrands as L'Alliance New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L'Alliance New York, formerly known as the French Institute Alliance Française, FIAF, unveils the details of its annual Bastille Day celebration, a cornerstone event in New York City for over two decades. This year, the festivities return to Madison Avenue under the theme of the Paris Summer Games! Attendees can engage in a Summer Games-themed scavenger hunt with exciting prizes, participate in family games and two film screenings, immerse themselves in an interactive photography exhibition celebrating the French-speaking world, groove to the beats of a live DJ, savor rosé and bubbly, and explore over 50 booths showcasing the finest French foods and Francophile culture. The celebration will take place on Sunday, July 14, 12-5pm, spanning Madison Avenue from 59th to 63rd street.

Further information can be found below, and here

ENTERTAINMENT

L'Alliance New York is thrilled to offer New Yorkers of all ages a fantastic lineup of free and low cost entertainment! Event-goers can enjoy two film screenings, with $5 tickets for all guests under 28, engage in two captivating art activations that celebrate the French-speaking world, and groove to the beats of a live DJ. Starting at noon, DJ Julian will set the mood with eclectic tunes while you seize the chance to have your portrait captured for the Inside Out Project's NYC street mural. Stay tuned as dancers take to Madison Avenue in a vibrant procession for the Blank Placard Dance, Replay at 1pm. Then, cool off in Florence Gould Theater for two films, the delightful family-friendly animated film Chicken for Linda! at 2pm, and the NY Premiere of Daaaaali! at 5:30pm.

More information can be found here

ROSÉ & BUBBLY PARTIES

We're taking the Bastille Day festivities indoors with our rosé and bubbly parties! Enjoy a selection of summer wines and champagne courtesy of GH Mumm, Sainte Marguerite en Provence, and Henri Giraud—coupled with sweet bites from La Maison du Chocolat. Two sessions will be held in L'Alliance's newly renovated 8th floor Skyroom at 1pm and 3:30pm. Topping off the festivities will be live jazz by the Margot Sergent Quartet.

Tickets are $65/members, $75/general public. More information can be found here.

FILM SCREENINGS

Join L'Alliance for two film screenings this Bastille Day, the family-friendly Chicken for Linda! at 2pm and the NY Premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Daaaaali! at 5:30pm. Tickets are just $5 for anyone under the age of 28.

Chicken for Linda! After unfairly punishing her daughter Linda, Paulette asks how she can make amends. When Linda requests her favorite chicken dish, this seemingly simple ask spirals into a series of hilarious and unexpected events as Paulette goes to great lengths to keep her promise.

Daaaaali! One of Quentin Dupieux's latest films is a comedic tribute to surrealist artist Salvador Dalí. In the film a French journalist (Anaïs Demoustier) repeatedly tries to meet with Dalí for a documentary interview that never happens.

The screenings will be at 2pm and 5:30pm in Florence Gould Theater, 55 East 59th Street. Tickets: $5 for anyone under 28 and $14 for members and $17 for all other guests.

More information can be found here.

FRENCH-THEMED MARKET

A range of 50+ food and lifestyle purveyors will bring something for everyone to Madison Ave. Participating vendors include Mustela X Mon Cœur, Pistache NYC, Raclette Street, Maman, Crêpe Suzette de France, Home Frite, Julien Boulangerie, Ma Box Française and many others! Premium shopping returns to The French Garden, showcasing more than a dozen luxury shops including exclusive food, beauty, and fashion from Angelina Paris, Café d'Avignon, Cartolina, Diptyque, French Wink, La Joie de Vivre bookstore, Mille-Feuille Bakery, Paul Crée, Président, Silpat, SOFITEL, Thermomix USA, Thierry Atlan, and more.

More information can be found here.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

This Bastille Day, L'Alliance New York is diving into the excitement of the Paris Summer Games! Families and kids can partake in a variety of French ball games, including soccer provided by Asphalt Green and pétanque courtesy of Carreau Club, and don't forget to visit the French Football Academy NY booth! For the little ones, there will be face painting and other engaging activities at the TV5Monde booth, along with Paris-themed fun at the Président booth. Don't miss out on playing a game of ring toss at L'Alliance New York's Language Center booth and grabbing your passport from any L'Alliance New York booth to kickstart your journey towards claiming a medal and striking a pose on the prize podium! At 2pm, round up the family and head indoors for the delightful animated adventure, Chicken for Linda! where a determined mother races through town to fulfill her promise to her daughter. Tickets are just $5 for anyone under 28!

L'ALLIANCE NEW YORK INFORMATION BOOTHS

L'Alliance New York is the center for French language and francophone cultures. Visit one of our info booths to learn more about our French classes for kids and adults, membership, upcoming film screenings, performances, and more.

More information can be found here.