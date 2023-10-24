The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Celebrate Native American Heritage Weekend

Come celebrate Native American Heritage Weekend at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) November 4 - 5, 2023! Honor the rich cultures of Indigenous communities and find inspiration to explore your own traditions. Use pictures as language by contributing to a collaborative patchwork story installation, get painty during a multi-sensory storytelling experience, and learn about the importance of our connection to the Earth! For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272226®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Art Installation: Signs, Symbols & Stories

Symbols can be used as language to tell stories and join people together. Learn about storytelling traditions that include different groups of Native Americans and illustrate a collage of stories using symbols you design.

Saturday, November 4 | 10:15am - 4:30pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Sunday, November 5 | 10:15am - 12pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Hands Tell Stories

Celebrate storytelling traditions by joining us at the PlayWorks Mural Wall for sensory storytelling! Explore fingerpainting and transfer a palm print story on paper to share with those you love.

Saturday, November 4 | 11am & 2pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Sunday, November 5 | 11am & 2pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Interactive Story Time: My Powerful Hair by Carole Lindstrom

Join Museum Facilitators for a tale on family history and self-expression through My Powerful Hair by Carole Lindstrom and Steph Littlebird, exploring hair's meaning in Indigenous cultures.

Saturday, November 4 | 4pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Sunday, November 5 | 4pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

*Programs subject to change

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.