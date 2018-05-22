The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Will Perform at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions welcomes the cast of Sweeney Todd this week, 5/24.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, May 24th, Broadway Sessions welcomes the cast of Barrow Street Theatre's Sweeney Todd and more.

Sweeney cast members scheduled to perform include Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett, Delaney Westfall, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Zachary Noah Piser, Michael James Leslie, Stacie Bono, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Matt Leisy, Monet Sabel, Drew Seigla (lineup subject to change). The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Shawn Bowers and Zeniba Britt.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

