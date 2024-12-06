The Best Theater of 2024: Shows that Ruled the Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As 2024 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.

Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Vulture

Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists

Terce: A Practical Breviary

Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!

We Are Your Robots

The Wind and the Rain

Grief Hotel

The Following Evening

The Marriage of Figaro

Illinoise

On Set With Theda Bara

Jackson McHenry:

Oh, Mary!

Dead Outlaw

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jelly’s Last Jam

you don’t have to do anything

Usus

Maybe Happy Ending

Jonah

An Enemy of the People (as interrupted by Extinction Rebellion)

Yellow Face

Read the full lists.

Wall Street Journal

Charles Isherwood:

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Sunset Blvd.

Here There Are Blueberries

Our Class

Little Bear Ridge Road

Macbeth

An Enemy of the People

Prayer for the French Republic

Mary Jane

Brooklyn Laundry

Philadelphia, Here I Come!