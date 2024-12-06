The Best Theater of 2024: Shows that Ruled the Year

Which Broadway (and off-Broadway) shows were the best of 2024? Find out!
As 2024 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.
Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists
Terce: A Practical Breviary
Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!
We Are Your Robots
The Wind and the Rain
Grief Hotel
The Following Evening
The Marriage of Figaro
Illinoise
On Set With Theda Bara
Oh, Mary!
Dead Outlaw
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Jelly’s Last Jam
you don’t have to do anything
Usus
Maybe Happy Ending
Jonah
An Enemy of the People (as interrupted by Extinction Rebellion)
Yellow Face
Sunset Blvd.
Here There Are Blueberries
Our Class
Little Bear Ridge Road
Macbeth
An Enemy of the People
Prayer for the French Republic
Mary Jane
Brooklyn Laundry
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
