The Beast by CIRCLE LINE Brings High Speed Sightseeing to NYC

Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing cruises, is bringing its jet-powered thrill ride, The Beast, out of hibernation, declaring its officially summer in New York City.

Beginning on Saturday, May 7, The Beast is making its return to the NYC Harbor offering guests an exhilarating sightseeing experience unlike any other. The roller-coaster-like speedboat attraction brings guests roaring down the Hudson River from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty making wild twists and turns along the way for tons of splashy action.

With cruises departing at every hour, six days a week (closed Mondays), the state-of-the-art speed boat, equipped with 1400 BHP-horsepower and two ZF 3000 marine gears, rockets you through the water at a heart-pounding 40 knots (about 45 mph), adding an exciting adrenaline rush as you take in the incredible views of NYC's famous landmarks.

Tickets start at $30/adult and $25/child for a 30-minute adventurous ride for New Yorkers and tourists alike all summer long.

