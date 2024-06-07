GLACE Opens in Rockefeller Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glace, the ice cream and treat shop founded by culinary dreamer Sasha Zabar, son of famed New York gourmand Eli Zabar, opens its second location as a vintage-inspired truck at Rockefeller Center. The Glace truck at Rockefeller Center, reminiscent of a classic American ice cream truck merged with a vintage French Citroën serves its newly launched summer menu of frozen hot chocolate, house-made soft serves, and imaginative sundaes.

The truck offers the new frozen hot chocolates with flavors such Frozen S’mores, the summertime version of their original viral hot chocolate made with frozen hot chocolate and a toasted marshmallow rim in a choice of cup or cone; Fluffer Nutter, made with frozen chocolate, peanut butter sauce drizzle, fluff sauce drizzle, and topped with honey roasted peanuts and a toasted marshmallow rim, and the Glacier, made with frozen hot chocolate, lined with a chocolate crunch shell and topped with whipped cream. In addition, house-made soft serve in rotating seasonal flavors such as NY Cheesecake and Swanton Strawberry made with Oxnard strawberries will be available, as well as soft serve sundaes like the Classic Sundae with toasted marshmallow, whipped cream and fudge; Cosmic Brownie Sundae with a flourless brownie, whipped cream, fudge, and chocolate meteors, and an Eton Mess Sundae with meringue sprinkles, whipped cream, and macerated strawberries.

The Glace truck is located on Rockefeller Center's South Esplanade between 49th Street and The Rink and will be open seven days a week from 12pm-7pm. Follow on Instagram at @glacenoglu.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

